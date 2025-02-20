Bank statement update for Portugal Schengen visa from Pakistan [Feb 2025]

ISLAMABAD – If you want to travel to Portugal for tourism from Pakistan, you will need to apply for the Schengen visa of short stay that allows a foreigner to stay in the country for up to 90 days.

The Portugal embassy in Pakistan did not receive visa applications directly as all are submitted to the external service provider Gerry’s.

The Schengen Visa is an authorization issued by a Member State for the purpose of an airport stopover, transit or intention to stay for a short time in the territory of one or more Member States, allowing its holder to present himself at the external border, however, not guaranteed, the respective entry into the Schengen area, which will be decided by the border authorities on arrival, according to official website of Portugal Embassy in Pakistan.

As you reach Portugal, the local authorities at the airport may ask you to prove the reason for your visit to the Schengen Area and the conditions of your stay, including accommodation and sufficient funds for your stay and return.

Among various others required documents, the applicant needs to submit a bank statement showing movements in the last six months, duly signed and stamped by the bank.

Minimum Bank Statement for Portugal Visit Visa

As per different portals, the minimum daily required amount for stay in Portugal stands at 75 euros. It means the applicant must have 6,750 euros in bank account if he/she wants to stay in the European country for 90 days.

The exchange rate for euro in Pakistan stands at Rs290.75. It means you need to have around Rs2 million in your bank account if your stay is for 90 days in Portugal.

Portugal Visit Visa Processing Fee in Pakistan

The general processing fee for Portugal Schengen visa stands at 90 euros.

As of February 20, 2025, the exchange rate for euro in Pakistan stands at Rs290.75 It means the fee for Portugal visa in Pak rupees will be Rs26,167 as of today.

The visa application is considered admissible after the current fee is charged.