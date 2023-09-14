Toyota Fortuner is among top-selling SUV that comes in several engine options, and configurations. The vehicle is known for its rugged design and off-road capabilities.

Toyota Fortuner specs may vary depending on the specific model and year. In Pakistan, Toyota offers its five variants including Fortuner 2.7 G, Fortuner 2.7 V, Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4, Toyota Fortuner Legender, and Toyota Fortuner GR-S.

Fortuner comes with both automatic and manual transmission options, but is best known for its 4×4 capabilities, making it perfect choice for off-roading. Fortuner offers seating for 5 to 7 passengers, depending on the configuration.

Interior includes leather seats, touchscreen infotainment systems, climate control, and other amenities depending on the trim level whereas the heavy duty SUV is backed with modern safety features including multiple airbags, anti-lock brakes, stability control, and more advanced driver-assistance systems.

Drivers enjoy elevated driving position as it offers excellent visibility, allowing to navigate city traffic with ease. It also makes it easier to park and maneuver in tight spaces.

Fortuner often has ample cargo space, which can be useful for carrying groceries, luggage, or sports equipment in city life. Fortuner’s 4×4 capability can provide added traction and stability on wet or slippery roads. In light of robust engine size, it also offers decent towing capacity, which can be handy for towing other vehicles.

Amid the economic meltdown, a senior official of Indus Motor Company Limited gave a brief breakdown of the factors involved in the next price hike. He mentioned the 9 percent dollar impact behind surge.

Toyota Fortuner Expected Price Increase

Models Upcoming Price