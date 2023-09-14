KARACHI – The gold prices on Thursday moved down by Rs1,500 per tola in line the drop in the international rates and strengthening of local currency.

According to rates shared by the local market, the price of the yellow metal settled at Rs217,450 per tola after moving down by Rs1,500.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of yellow metal plunged by Rs1,275 and was settled at Rs186,430.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved down slightly and settled at $1,906 per ounce in the week.

Gold remained volatile in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty, record inflation, and massive devaluation of local currency as investors prefer to buy precious metal as a safe investment.

Gold prices however dropped by thousands of rupees as Pakistani rupee maintained its upward trajectory against the US dollar in the open market.