Top-Selling Cars in Pakistan July 2025 Update; Check Latest Trends here

KARACHI — Pakistan’s automobile sector witnessed surge in sales during July 2025 compared to 2024, with passenger cars, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles collectively recording year-on-year growth. Latest data shared by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) shows overall market momentum was largely driven by strong performances from Toyota and Honda models.

In the 1300cc and above segment, Toyota Corolla, Yaris, Cross saw remarkable sales jump, reaching 2,418 units in July 2025 versus 1,106 units in July 2024. Honda Civic and City followed closely with 1,143 units sold, up from 790 units last year. Hyundai Elantra and Sonata also saw improved volumes.

Suzuki Swift sales remained modest at 522 units, showing only a slight increase from 502 in the previous year.

Top Selling Cars in Pakistan

Model July 2025 Sales Toyota (Corolla, Yaris & Corolla Cross) 2,418 Suzuki Alto 2,327 Honda Civic & City 1,143 Haval Sazgar 1,079 Toyota (Fortuner & IMVs) 919 Hyundai Tucson 546 Suzuki Swift 522 Honda BR-V & HR-V 357 Suzuki Ravi 337 Hyundai Porter 395 Suzuki Cultus 239 Hyundai Elantra 141 Suzuki Every 230 Hyundai Santa Fe 77 Hyundai Sonata 66 JAC X-200 (Ghandhara) 149 Dewan KIA Shehzore 40 Suzuki WagonR 25 BAIC BJ40L Sazgar 0 Suzuki Bolan 0 BAIC X25 Sazgar 0 Sigma Defender 0 Isuzu D-Max 0

In the 1000cc category, Suzuki Cultus sales climbed to 239 units (from 96 last year), while Suzuki WagonR sales plummeted sharply to 25 units from 139 units in July 2024.

SUV and pickup segment demonstrated strong upward momentum. Toyota Fortuner and Hilux (IMVs) led the pack with 919 units sold, up from 558 last year. Haval Sazgar also posted gains, with sales rising to 1,079 units from 824 in July 2024.

The combined sales of passenger cars and SUVs/pickups for July 2025 stood at 8,189 units, higher than the 5,897 units sold in July 2024. Analysts attribute the rebound to improved consumer sentiment, easing supply chain constraints, and a slight recovery in purchasing power due to more stable macroeconomic conditions.

Industry insiders, however, caution that sustainability will depend on currency stability, import policy clarity, and continued ease in financing rates.