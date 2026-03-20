Islamabad, Pakistan Weather: Rain, hailstorms likely ahead of Eid

More rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Friday evening and night, with occasional breaks.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over most of Pakistan and is likely to persist until tonight.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, more rain-windstorms/thunderstorms with isolated hailstorms are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Northeast Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Balochistan on Friday evening and night.

On Saturday and Sunday, mainly dry weather is expected in likely parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorms with isolated hailstorms are expected in South Punjab and Balochistan.

Temperatures:

Islamabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 20°C and 22°C on Saturday and between 21°C and 23°C on Sunday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 18°C and 20°C on Saturday and between 19°C and 21°C on Sunday.

Past Weather:

Rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in twin cities and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north/south Balochistan, Punjab, Kashmir, and Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 35, City 26), Garhi Dopatta 15, Rawalakot 10, Kotli 6. Balochistan, Lasbela 23, Turbat 17, Khuzdar 12, and Ormara 10

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 18, Balakot 10, Dir 7, Malam Jabba 6, Kalam 5, Saidu Sharif 2, and Chitral, Lower Dir, Drosh, and Cherat 1

Punjab: Lahore (Airport 11, City 9), Sialkot (Airport 8, City 3), Murree 7, Narowal 5, Chakwal 4, Gujrat 3, Mangla, Jhelum, and Kasur 2, and Islamabad City 1

Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 9, Skardu 6

Sindh: Mithi 4, Dadu, Thatta 3, Karachi (Kamari 10, Surjani Town 09, Gulshan Hadeed 05, City, Old Airport 02), Sakrand, Padidan, Chhor, Nawabshah, and Tando Jam 1

Turbat remained the hottest place in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 32°C. The maximum temperature in Pasni and Sibbi was recorded at 31°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 21°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 90%.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 19°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 80%.