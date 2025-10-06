Tommaso Bortolazzi: Italian Activist turns to Islam after Israeli Attack on Gaza Flotilla

ISTANBUL – Italian activist and captain of Global Sumud Flotilla Tommaso Bortolazzi could never have imagined how profoundly this journey would change his life. As captain of one of 44 vessels in the Global Sumud Flotilla, his mission was simple, to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, but he was apprehended by Israeli forces.

Bortolazzi then embraced Islam after being detained by Israeli forces during the naval assault on the humanitarian convoy headed for war-torn Gaza.

Flotilla, made up of 44 vessels carrying hundreds of international volunteers, set sail from Spain on August 30, to deliver lifesaving humanitarian aid to Gaza. On October 1, Israeli naval units attacked flotilla in international waters, arresting several activists, including Bortolazzi. Many of those detained were later deported on October 4.

After his release, Bortolazzi engaged with media in Turkiye, donning Palestinian keffiyeh, the enduring symbol of Palestinian resistance. With emotion in his voice, he recounted how his experience of captivity and the unwavering faith of his Turkish crewmates transformed his heart.

Recalling those mements, he said my crew was from Turkiye, and almost all were Muslims. While they were praying, Israeli police entered and stopped them. I felt I had to stand by them,” Bortolazzi said, as quoted by Anadolu Agency. “Later, with a friend, I recited the Shahada.”

He also revealed that before declaring his faith, he had worried that his tattoos might prevent his acceptance by God. But his Turkish crewmate Bakir Devili comforted him, saying, “Faith is about belief, not appearance.”

Bortolazzi repeated Kalma while being transported in prison vehicle. Moments later, he was placed in a cell. I told him, ‘Tommy, you started paying the price for your Islam in the tenth second of your conversion. He described it as one of “clarity and rebirth,” thanking companions and solidarity with the Palestinian people who continue to endure hardship and oppression.

His story touched millions and went viral, with videos of his heartfelt testimony circulating across social media platforms, inspiring countless viewers around the world.