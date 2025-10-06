Largest Pakistani Companies by Market Capitalization in 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan’s corporate landscape continues to be dominated by energy and banking sectors with state run Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDC) raking in top position as country’s largest company by market capitalization at $4.25 billion.
The financial sector also commands a major share of market, with UBL, Meezan Bank, and HBL ranking among top ten largest companies. United Bank holds the second spot with a market cap of $3.59 billion, followed by Mari Petroleum at $3.32 billion and Meezan Bank at $2.94 billion.
Top Companies in Pakistan 2025
|Rank
|Company Name
|Market Cap
|P/E Ratio / Price (Approx)
|Change (Approx)
|1
|Oil & Gas Development Company
|$4.25 B
|$0.99 (P/E)
|−0.18%
|2
|United Bank (Pakistan)
|$3.59 B
|$1.44 (P/E)
|−1.63%
|3
|Mari Petroleum Company
|$3.32 B
|$2.77 (P/E)
|−1.22%
|4
|Meezan Bank
|$2.94 B
|$1.63 (P/E)
|−5.18%
|5
|Lucky Cement
|$2.47 B
|$1.69 (P/E)
|−0.42%
|6
|Fauji Fertilizer Company
|$2.43 B
|$1.71 (P/E)
|−3.93%
|7
|Pakistan Petroleum
|$1.95 B
|$0.72 (P/E)
|−0.51%
|8
|National Bank of Pakistan
|$1.63 B
|$0.77 (P/E)
|−1.03%
|9
|Habib Bank
|$1.57 B
|$1.07 (P/E)
|−1.17%
|10
|MCB Bank Pakistan
|$1.54 B
|$1.30 (P/E)
|−1.36%
|11
|Pakistan Tobacco Company
|$1.48 B
|$5.83 (P/E)
|−2.14%
|12
|Bestway Cement
|$1.39 B
|$2.33 (P/E)
|−0.69%
|13
|Nestle Pakistan
|$1.38 B
|$30.61 (P/E)
|−2.38%
|14
|Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan)
|$1.11 B
|$4.61 (P/E)
|−0.34%
|15
|Engro Fertilizers
|$1.09 B
|$0.82 (P/E)
|−1.04%
|16
|The Hub Power Company
|$1.09 B
|$0.84 (Price)
|+1.53%
|17
|Fatima Fertilizer
|$1.07 B
|$0.51 (Price)
|−0.54%
|18
|Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan)
|$0.98 B
|$0.25 (Price)
|−0.45%
|19
|Engro Corporation
|$0.92 B
|$1.73 (Price)
|+1.48%
|20
|Bank AL Habib
|$0.83 B
|$0.75 (Price)
|−1.09%
|21
|Pakistan State Oil Company
|$0.81 B
|$1.73 (Price)
|−0.63%
|22
|Systems Limited (Pakistan)
|$0.80 B
|$0.55 (Price)
|+1.95%
|23
|Allied Bank (Pakistan)
|$0.75 B
|$0.66 (Price)
|−4.39%
|24
|Pakistan Oilfields Limited
|$0.74 B
|$2.62 (Price)
|−0.29%
|25
|Unilever Pakistan Foods
|$0.72 B
|$113.83 (Price)
|−0.08%
|26
|K-Electric
|$0.69 B
|$0.02530 (Price)
|−1.52%
|27
|Bank Alfalah
|$0.63 B
|$0.40 (Price)
|−0.21%
|28
|Lucky Core Industries (LCI)
|$0.54 B
|$1.18 (Price)
|−0.49%
|29
|Fauji Cement Company
|$0.53 B
|N/A
|−0.33%
|30
|Ismail Industries
|$0.51 B
|N/A
|−0.27%
|31
|Faysal Bank
|$0.50 B
|N/A
|−2.65%
|32
|Dawood Hercules Corporation
|$0.47 B
|N/A
|−6.19%
|33
|Habib Metropolitan Bank
|$0.46 B
|N/A
|−0.48%
|34
|Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan)
|$0.45 B
|N/A
|−0.51%
|35
|Millat Tractors
|$0.36 B
|N/A
|−1.84%
|36
|Interloop
|$0.36 B
|N/A
|−1.16%
In energy sector, Pakistan Petroleum ($1.95Billion) and The Hub Power Company ($1.09Billion) are notable performers. The Hub Power Company recently posted a 1.53pc increase, reflecting positive market sentiment. Cement and fertilizers continue to play a vital role, with Lucky Cement ($2.47Billion) and Fauji Fertilizer ($2.43Billion) leading their respective industries.
Consumer goods companies like Nestle Pakistan ($1.38Billion) and Unilever Pakistan Foods ($0.72Billion) show strong market valuations despite modest daily price changes. Nestle currently trades at a P/E of 30.61, reflecting high investor confidence.
