Largest Pakistani Companies by Market Capitalization in 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan’s corporate landscape continues to be dominated by energy and banking sectors with state run Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDC) raking in top position as country’s largest company by market capitalization at $4.25 billion.

The financial sector also commands a major share of market, with UBL, Meezan Bank, and HBL ranking among top ten largest companies. United Bank holds the second spot with a market cap of $3.59 billion, followed by Mari Petroleum at $3.32 billion and Meezan Bank at $2.94 billion.

Top Companies in Pakistan 2025

Rank Company Name Market Cap P/E Ratio / Price (Approx) Change (Approx) 1 Oil & Gas Development Company $4.25 B $0.99 (P/E) −0.18% 2 United Bank (Pakistan) $3.59 B $1.44 (P/E) −1.63% 3 Mari Petroleum Company $3.32 B $2.77 (P/E) −1.22% 4 Meezan Bank $2.94 B $1.63 (P/E) −5.18% 5 Lucky Cement $2.47 B $1.69 (P/E) −0.42% 6 Fauji Fertilizer Company $2.43 B $1.71 (P/E) −3.93% 7 Pakistan Petroleum $1.95 B $0.72 (P/E) −0.51% 8 National Bank of Pakistan $1.63 B $0.77 (P/E) −1.03% 9 Habib Bank $1.57 B $1.07 (P/E) −1.17% 10 MCB Bank Pakistan $1.54 B $1.30 (P/E) −1.36% 11 Pakistan Tobacco Company $1.48 B $5.83 (P/E) −2.14% 12 Bestway Cement $1.39 B $2.33 (P/E) −0.69% 13 Nestle Pakistan $1.38 B $30.61 (P/E) −2.38% 14 Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) $1.11 B $4.61 (P/E) −0.34% 15 Engro Fertilizers $1.09 B $0.82 (P/E) −1.04% 16 The Hub Power Company $1.09 B $0.84 (Price) +1.53% 17 Fatima Fertilizer $1.07 B $0.51 (Price) −0.54% 18 Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) $0.98 B $0.25 (Price) −0.45% 19 Engro Corporation $0.92 B $1.73 (Price) +1.48% 20 Bank AL Habib $0.83 B $0.75 (Price) −1.09% 21 Pakistan State Oil Company $0.81 B $1.73 (Price) −0.63% 22 Systems Limited (Pakistan) $0.80 B $0.55 (Price) +1.95% 23 Allied Bank (Pakistan) $0.75 B $0.66 (Price) −4.39% 24 Pakistan Oilfields Limited $0.74 B $2.62 (Price) −0.29% 25 Unilever Pakistan Foods $0.72 B $113.83 (Price) −0.08% 26 K-Electric $0.69 B $0.02530 (Price) −1.52% 27 Bank Alfalah $0.63 B $0.40 (Price) −0.21% 28 Lucky Core Industries (LCI) $0.54 B $1.18 (Price) −0.49% 29 Fauji Cement Company $0.53 B N/A −0.33% 30 Ismail Industries $0.51 B N/A −0.27% 31 Faysal Bank $0.50 B N/A −2.65% 32 Dawood Hercules Corporation $0.47 B N/A −6.19% 33 Habib Metropolitan Bank $0.46 B N/A −0.48% 34 Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) $0.45 B N/A −0.51% 35 Millat Tractors $0.36 B N/A −1.84% 36 Interloop $0.36 B N/A −1.16%

In energy sector, Pakistan Petroleum ($1.95Billion) and The Hub Power Company ($1.09Billion) are notable performers. The Hub Power Company recently posted a 1.53pc increase, reflecting positive market sentiment. Cement and fertilizers continue to play a vital role, with Lucky Cement ($2.47Billion) and Fauji Fertilizer ($2.43Billion) leading their respective industries.

Consumer goods companies like Nestle Pakistan ($1.38Billion) and Unilever Pakistan Foods ($0.72Billion) show strong market valuations despite modest daily price changes. Nestle currently trades at a P/E of 30.61, reflecting high investor confidence.