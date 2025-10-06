AGL76.08▲ 1.02 (0.01%)AIRLINK165.26▼ -2.02 (-0.01%)BOP34.46▲ 0.96 (0.03%)CNERGY8.79▼ -0.28 (-0.03%)DCL14.73▼ -0.43 (-0.03%)DFML32.23▼ -1.03 (-0.03%)DGKC251.6▼ -4.55 (-0.02%)FCCL60.2▼ -0.82 (-0.01%)FFL21.46▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)HUBC223.35▼ -3.5 (-0.02%)HUMNL14.83▼ -0.3 (-0.02%)KEL7.02▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)KOSM6.98▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)MLCF107.35▼ -1.56 (-0.01%)NBP215.92▼ -0.69 (0.00%)OGDC274.49▼ -3.43 (-0.01%)PAEL58.26▼ -1.04 (-0.02%)PIBTL15.69▲ 0.26 (0.02%)PPL202.72▲ 0.31 (0.00%)PRL38.08▼ -2.03 (-0.05%)PTC31.41▲ 2.2 (0.08%)SEARL120.95▲ 1.09 (0.01%)TELE8.81▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)TOMCL68.41▼ -0.77 (-0.01%)TPLP11.11▼ -0.34 (-0.03%)TREET28.77▲ 1 (0.04%)TRG73.21▼ -1.56 (-0.02%)UNITY25.03▼ -1.08 (-0.04%)WTL1.7▼ -0.06 (-0.03%)
Monday, October 6, 2025

Largest Pakistani Companies by Market Capitalization in 2025

Largest Pakistani Companies By Market Capitalization In 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan’s corporate landscape continues to be dominated by energy and banking sectors with state run Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDC) raking in top position as country’s largest company by market capitalization at $4.25 billion.

The financial sector also commands a major share of market, with UBL, Meezan Bank, and HBL ranking among top ten largest companies. United Bank holds the second spot with a market cap of $3.59 billion, followed by Mari Petroleum at $3.32 billion and Meezan Bank at $2.94 billion.

Top Companies in Pakistan 2025

Rank Company Name Market Cap P/E Ratio / Price (Approx) Change (Approx)
1 Oil & Gas Development Company $4.25 B $0.99 (P/E) −0.18%
2 United Bank (Pakistan) $3.59 B $1.44 (P/E) −1.63%
3 Mari Petroleum Company $3.32 B $2.77 (P/E) −1.22%
4 Meezan Bank $2.94 B $1.63 (P/E) −5.18%
5 Lucky Cement $2.47 B $1.69 (P/E) −0.42%
6 Fauji Fertilizer Company $2.43 B $1.71 (P/E) −3.93%
7 Pakistan Petroleum $1.95 B $0.72 (P/E) −0.51%
8 National Bank of Pakistan $1.63 B $0.77 (P/E) −1.03%
9 Habib Bank $1.57 B $1.07 (P/E) −1.17%
10 MCB Bank Pakistan $1.54 B $1.30 (P/E) −1.36%
11 Pakistan Tobacco Company $1.48 B $5.83 (P/E) −2.14%
12 Bestway Cement $1.39 B $2.33 (P/E) −0.69%
13 Nestle Pakistan $1.38 B $30.61 (P/E) −2.38%
14 Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) $1.11 B $4.61 (P/E) −0.34%
15 Engro Fertilizers $1.09 B $0.82 (P/E) −1.04%
16 The Hub Power Company $1.09 B $0.84 (Price) +1.53%
17 Fatima Fertilizer $1.07 B $0.51 (Price) −0.54%
18 Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) $0.98 B $0.25 (Price) −0.45%
19 Engro Corporation $0.92 B $1.73 (Price) +1.48%
20 Bank AL Habib $0.83 B $0.75 (Price) −1.09%
21 Pakistan State Oil Company $0.81 B $1.73 (Price) −0.63%
22 Systems Limited (Pakistan) $0.80 B $0.55 (Price) +1.95%
23 Allied Bank (Pakistan) $0.75 B $0.66 (Price) −4.39%
24 Pakistan Oilfields Limited $0.74 B $2.62 (Price) −0.29%
25 Unilever Pakistan Foods $0.72 B $113.83 (Price) −0.08%
26 K-Electric $0.69 B $0.02530 (Price) −1.52%
27 Bank Alfalah $0.63 B $0.40 (Price) −0.21%
28 Lucky Core Industries (LCI) $0.54 B $1.18 (Price) −0.49%
29 Fauji Cement Company $0.53 B N/A −0.33%
30 Ismail Industries $0.51 B N/A −0.27%
31 Faysal Bank $0.50 B N/A −2.65%
32 Dawood Hercules Corporation $0.47 B N/A −6.19%
33 Habib Metropolitan Bank $0.46 B N/A −0.48%
34 Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) $0.45 B N/A −0.51%
35 Millat Tractors $0.36 B N/A −1.84%
36 Interloop $0.36 B N/A −1.16%

 

In energy sector, Pakistan Petroleum ($1.95Billion) and The Hub Power Company ($1.09Billion) are notable performers. The Hub Power Company recently posted a 1.53pc increase, reflecting positive market sentiment. Cement and fertilizers continue to play a vital role, with Lucky Cement ($2.47Billion) and Fauji Fertilizer ($2.43Billion) leading their respective industries.

Consumer goods companies like Nestle Pakistan ($1.38Billion) and Unilever Pakistan Foods ($0.72Billion) show strong market valuations despite modest daily price changes. Nestle currently trades at a P/E of 30.61, reflecting high investor confidence.

From Yamaha to Careem and now P&G: Why are Multinational Companies leaving Pakistan?

Latest News

Popular News

Get Alerts
© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer