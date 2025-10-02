‘This barbarity must end’ – Pakistan PM condemns Israeli attack on Gaza aid flotilla

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the dastardly attack by Israeli forces on the Sumud Gaza flotilla, carrying over 450 humanitarian workers from 44 countries on a mission to take aid to Gaza.

The reaction comes after reports said Israeli forces have raided the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was one of the biggest naval aid missions to Gaza where people are facing starvation and Israeli oppression.

The Israeli forces have cut communications and jammed signals as the flotilla carrying more than 40 civilian boats approached the blockaded Gaza.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shared a post on social media platform X, stating: “This barbarity must end. Peace must be given a chance and humanitarian aid must reach those in need.”

The premier expressed the hope and prayed for the safety of all those who have been illegally apprehended by Israeli forces and called for their immediate release.

“Their crime was to carry aid for the hapless Palestinian people,” the Pakistan PM wrote.

Meanwhile, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said in a post on X he is expelling the entire Israeli diplomatic delegation following reports Israeli forces have detained two Colombians in the Sumud flotilla.

“If this information is true, there is a new international crime by Netanyahu,” the leftist president wrote in his post.

Israel, which has put a blockade on Gaza for months, began intercepting vessels when the flotilla’s boats reached 70 nautical miles offshore.

Reports said the Israeli forces have stopped 13 vessels while the people on board have been relocated to an Israeli port.

However, the flotilla organizers say they are determined to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.