Aid under attack

IN an act that starkly contradicts any claims of pursuing peace, Israel has launched an unjustifiable and aggressive operation against the Global Sumud Flotilla, intercepting at least 13 humanitarian aid boats in international waters and arresting over two hundred peace activists from thirty seven countries, including former Pakistani Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan.

This blatant attack on a peaceful mission is not just a violation of international norms—it is a moral outrage.

The flotilla was carrying activists and humanitarian aid destined for the besieged people of Gaza, who have been enduring a humanitarian catastrophe under Israel’s prolonged and suffocating blockade. These are unarmed civilians, carrying food, medical supplies and hope—not weapons. The egregious act comes just days after the President of the United States Donald Trump announced a new peace plan aimed at bringing stability to the region. However, Israel’s actions speak louder than any political statements—it is abundantly clear that Tel Aviv has no real interest in peace or humanitarian relief. If Israel were truly committed to peace, it would have welcomed humanitarian efforts, not criminalize them. The United States must take urgent and decisive action. As Israel’s closest ally and primary benefactor, Washington bears a moral responsibility to intervene. The US Administration must demand the immediate release of all detained aid workers. Continuing to provide unconditional support to Israel while it engages in such acts of aggression sends a dangerous message—that might makes right, and that humanitarianism can be punished with impunity. The international community cannot stay silent while those who seek to help the suffering are met with guns and jail cells. The siege on Gaza must be broken, through global solidarity, humanitarian aid and political pressure. Complete ceasefire and bringing relief to the lives of oppressed Palestinian people must be the immediate priority. At this critical juncture, the world is watching. The United States must decide whether it stands with the oppressed or the oppressor. Every moment of inaction is complicity in the ongoing suffering of the Palestinian people.