Opportunity for Pakistanis as Saudi Arabia to doubles Job Openings

ISLAMABAD – Exciting development for Pakistanis planning to work abroad as Saudi Arabia is about to open doors for more Pakistani workers after the historic defense pact was signed last month, as Pakistan is aiming to double its workforce exports to the Kingdom.

As of mid 2025, around 500k Pakistanis head to Arab nations each year. But with the new agreements in place, that number is expected to soar to one million starting next year, according to officials from the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment (BEOE).

Remittances from Saudi Arabia have already been booming, rising from $7.39 billion in 2020 to $8.59 billion in 2024, which is major sign of high demand for Pakistani labor. Kingdom’s Vision 2030 mega-projects and preparations for the 2034 FIFA World Cup are fueling the need for workers in construction, hospitality, healthcare, and delivery services.

Pakistani government is also rolling out exciting new measures to make working in Saudi Arabia easier. Under this, technical training institutes will boost skills and certifications, and there isproposed fast-track e-visa system for Pakistani workers.

Furthermore, partnerships with NAVTTC and Takamol will certify workers in 62 skilled trades.

Officials called it golden opportunity for Pakistani workers, saying overseas employment brings home remittances, skills, and experience.

KSA remains largest destination for Pakistani workers and the top source of remittances, with $736.7 million sent home in August alone. Meanwhile, labor demand in other Gulf countries is shifting, giving Pakistani workers a prime advantage in the Kingdom.