3C Forum sheds light on Malaysian Education, Cultural Excellence in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Malaysian High Commission in Islamabad hosted vibrant and meaningful event, bringing together alumni of the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP) and Pakistani graduates of Malaysian universities under the banner of 3C Forum: Culture, Cuisines & Connections.

The forum was officiated by High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, H.E. Ambassador Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, and was attended by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan, H.E. Mr. Attaullah Tarar, as guest of honour.

The gathering attracted wide range of distinguished guests including Dean of Diplomatic Corps, ambassadors from ASEAN countries, Pakistani government officials, media professionals, academics, and MTCP alumni. The event aimed to reinforce the strong cultural and educational links between Malaysia and Pakistan and to promote mutual understanding through alumni engagement and soft diplomacy.

Attendees were presented with series of multimedia presentations showcasing Malaysia’s higher education excellence, upcoming Visit Malaysia 2026 tourism campaign, and the global impact of the MTCP. Since its launch in 1980, MTCP has trained over 37,000 participants from 144 countries, including more than 800 professionals from Pakistan.

In key address, Ambassador Dato’ Azhar Mazlan highlighted strategic role of MTCP alumni in fostering lasting diplomatic, academic, and economic partnerships, as he underlined Malaysia’s commitment to becoming global hub for higher education and technical training, citing strengths in Islamic finance, the halal industry, aerospace, and the semiconductor sector.

Minister Tarar, speaking at the event, reflected on recent visit to Malaysia, praising its hospitality, cultural richness, and sustainable development. He emphasized that Malaysia offers model of progress that blends tradition with innovation, an example relevant to Pakistan’s own development goals.

He further reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to enhancing bilateral relations, referencing Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to Pakistan in October 2024, which revitalized cooperation in education, trade, investment, and the digital economy. Minister Tarar also expressed confidence in the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to Malaysia later this year, which is expected to strengthen ties in key sectors such as TVET, tourism, and high technology.

A panel discussion featuring MTCP alumni and Malaysian university graduates was a key highlight of the event. Panelists shared their experiences studying and training in Malaysia and discussed their contributions to national development back home in Pakistan. An open Q&A session followed, sparking lively dialogue and exchange of ideas.

The forum concluded with a networking high tea featuring an array of Malaysian delicacies, providing guests an opportunity to further connect and explore new avenues of cooperation.

3C Forum served as a testament to the enduring friendship between Malaysia and Pakistan, celebrating shared values and reaffirming the importance of cultural diplomacy and alumni networks in shaping a more connected and collaborative future.