Gold jumps Rs1300 per tola, Silver up by Rs39 in Pakistan; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved up in Pakistan, sending shockwaves through local market as price of 24-karat gold soared by a massive Rs1,300 per tola, reaching Rs359,300.

Latest rates shared by Saraffa Association show price of 10 grams of gold witnessed steep rise of Rs1,114, settling at Rs308,041.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Type Price Change New Price Gold (per tola) +Rs1,300 Rs359,300 Gold (10 grams) +Rs1,114 Rs308,041

Gold Price This Week

Dates Price 4-August Rs359,500 2-August Rs359,000 1-August Rs352,900 31-July Rs353,000 30-July Rs355,000 29-July Rs354,700 28-July Rs356,300

This dramatic surge comes just 24 hours after sharp drop of Rs1,500 per tola, proving once again that the gold market is nothing short of a rollercoaster.

International markets are heating up too as global gold rates soared to $3,366 per ounce, recording $13 gain on Wednesday.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Silver prices also surged, climbing Rs39 per tola to hit Rs4,010, amid a surge in bullion market.

With the market on edge and prices climbing fast, jewellers are bracing for more volatility ahead.