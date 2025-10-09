Rawalpindi, other cities on alert as TLP threatens massive Anti-Israel Rally

RAWALPINDI – Security has been beefed up in Rawalpindi as Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) prepares for large anti-Israel protest in Islamabad.

Forces in the garrison city were put on high alert as tensions soared across the region in the wake of violent clashes in the Punjab capital. Rizvi-led TLP is reportedly gearing up for a massive anti-Israel protest in the capital, as per available information.

The unrest erupted in Lahore when police stormed TLP’s headquarters attempting to arrest party leader Saad Rizvi. Angry supporters retaliated, throwing stones and iron rods at officers, leaving at least three constables injured. Police fired tear gas, turning Multan Road into a battleground.

In Rawalpindi, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani chaired a high-level security meeting, warning that “anyone taking the law into their own hands or disrupting daily life will face strict action.” Hotels and hostels along Murree Road were ordered to evacuate non-essential guests, while exceptions were made only for foreigners, patients, and students taking exams.

Meanwhile, two TLP workers arrested earlier this week were remanded in police custody by the Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court for carrying dangerous items allegedly intended for violent protests.

Authorities say they are ready to take decisive action against any attempt to disturb peace, signaling a tense few days ahead as the capital braces for the TLP rally.

In 2021, TLP leader Saad Rizvi was held under Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, igniting widespread unrest. Legal battles intensified as the Lahore High Court initially refused to extend Rizvi’s detention in July due to a lack of evidence. Yet, the government pushed forward, keeping him in custody for 90 more days. By October, the High Court declared his detention illegal, but the Supreme Court intervened, extending it once again.

Later, TLP supporters returned to the streets, demanding Rizvi’s freedom. The drama culminated in November when the government reached a deal with the TLP, lifting the ban on the party, removing Rizvi from the terrorism watchlist, and finally freeing him on 18 November.