Ferry service likely for pilgrims traveling from Pakistan to Iran

KARACHI – A ferry service is likely to be launched for pilgrims travelling from Pakistan to Iran, the official sources revealed on Thursday.

They said that Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the possibility of launching a ferry service for pilgrims traveling to Iran.

The minister directed the authorities to present a comprehensive plan for its implementation.

Mohsin Naqvi praised exceptional performance of the Pakistan Coast Guards despite limited resources and recommended DG Major General Jawad Riaz and his team for their dedication and efforts.

The Interior minister visited the Pakistan Coast Guards Headquarters, where he was warmly received by Director General Pakistan Coast Guards, Major General Jawad Riaz.

During the visit, the Interior Minister was introduced to senior officers of the Pakistan Coast Guards.

Mohsin Naqvi paid homage to the martyrs of the Pakistan Coast Guards by laying a wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial and offering prayers.

Interior Minister also chaired a high-level meeting at the Pakistan Coast Guards Headquarters. During the briefing, it was apprised that over the past five months, the Pakistan Coast Guards have seized contraband, smuggled goods, and narcotics worth $315 million. Additionally, the revenue of the Pakistan Coast Guards has increased significantly in the first seven months of the current fiscal year.

Interior Minister emphasized the need to enhance the operational capacity of the Pakistan Coast Guards and called for increased international cooperation in this regard. The Interior Minister instructed officials to intensify anti-smuggling and anti-narcotics operations and stressed that the Coast Guards must play a pivotal role in securing Pakistan’s coastal areas.

Interior Minister was briefed on operational preparedness, anti-smuggling and anti-narcotics initiatives, and measures to enhance the organization’s efficiency. Senior officers of the Pakistan Coast Guard were also present on the occasion.