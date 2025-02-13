Gold prices in Pakistan reach fresh highs – Check latest rates today

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan increased massively on Thursday, registering a significant rebound a day after it lost its value slightly.

According to Sarafa Association, the price of per tola gold surged by Rs2,500 as it was traded at Rs304,000 while the price of 10-gram moved up by Rs2,144 to reach Rs260,631 in local market.

The prices of the precious commodity also witnessed upward trend in international bullion market where per ounce rate increased by $25 as its rate stood at $2,913.

Gold Prices in Pakistan on February 13

Silver Prices in Pakistan

Likewise, silver prices in Pakistan also moved up as per tola rate increased by Rs55 to reach Rs3,367 while the rate of 10-gram reached Rs2,886 after gaining Rs47.

The uncertainty in international market of precious metals and the increasing investment in gold have continued to drive the upward trend in gold prices.

The ongoing trade tensions and tariff wars between the US and China have contributed to the volatility in the international markets, forcing investors toward safer assets like gold.

From February 1, China imposed tit-for-tat import taxes on some American goods, as the trade war between further intensified after Trump announced tariffs on Chinese products.