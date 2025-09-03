TikToker Samiya Hijab’s murder, abduction threats case takes new turn

ISLAMABAD – TikToker Samiya Hijab’s murder and abduction threats case has taken new turn after she made startling revelations while responding to speculations circulating on social media.

Samiya, who recently filed a case against a young man for issuing threats of abduction and murder, disclosed that the accused was none other than her former fiancé.

In a video statement shared on social media, she admitted that the arrested suspect, Hassan Zahid, was once engaged to her, but she ended the relationship after discovering his true nature.

Her statement came after videos surfaced online showing her receiving gifts and meeting Hassan Zahid, prompting criticism from users who accused her of seeking attention.

Clarifying her stance, Samiya said, “If I had been murdered like my friend Sana Yousaf, people would have shown sympathy, but since I am alive, I am being targeted with accusations. Even if a woman is married, no man has the right to force her, abuse her, or abduct her. My relationship with Hassan Zahid ended long ago.”

She further alleged that despite the breakup, Zahid forcibly took her phone, dragged her, attempted to assault her and even tried to abduct her. Samiya added that she was going through severe mental stress and urged people not to form opinions without knowing the facts, expressing hope that justice would be served.