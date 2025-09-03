Asia Cup 2025: Special ticket packages for cricket fans unveiled

DUBAI – Cricket fans gearing up for the Asia Cup 2025 have been offered special ticket packages, as the tournament organizers unveiled new deals to ensure greater accessibility for spectators.

The management said that three distinct ticket bundles have been launched, starting at AED 475, with a limited number of individual match tickets also available. The officials stated that these packages were designed to accommodate fans eager to attend some of the most sought-after matches of the tournament.

The first package, priced at AED 475, allows spectators to witness three major group-stage encounters — India vs UAE, Pakistan vs Oman, and the highly anticipated Pakistan vs India clash.

The bundle is expected to attract massive interest given the traditional rivalry between Pakistan and India, often regarded as the highlight of any tournament.

The second package, set at AED 525, includes access to three Super Four matches, offering fans the chance to watch top-ranked teams battle for a place in the final.

The third package, also priced at AED 525, provides entry to two Super Four fixtures along with the grand final, making it an attractive option for those who want to experience the climax of the event.

DP World Asia Cup 2025 – Exciting match ticket packages are available NOW!

Details 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/pXSWvMApDq — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) September 2, 2025

To further facilitate fans, the ticket offices would soon be opened at Dubai International Stadium and Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium, where spectators can purchase tickets directly. The organizers expressed hope that these offers would ensure record attendance and enhance the excitement surrounding the Asia Cup 2025.