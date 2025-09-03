India alerts Pakistan over high flood levels in River Sutlej

ISLAMABAD – India has formally informed Pakistan about rising flood levels in the River Sutlej, prompting authorities to issue a flood alert.

The Indian High Commission in Islamabad conveyed information regarding high-level flooding in the Sutlej through an official communication. Following the intimation, Pakistan’s Ministry of Water Resources issued a flood alert to concerned departments.

The Indian advisory stated that heavy flooding has been reported at Harike Barrage (Lower) and Ferozepur (Lower) on the Sutlej River.

It also warned of high flood levels in the River Tawi at Jammu.

In response, Pakistani authorities have stepped up monitoring of water flows and instructed provincial administrations to remain on alert, especially in areas located along the Sutlej River.

Punjab likely to receive heavy rains until Sept 5

The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) predicted heavy rains across different districts of the province until September 5, warning that the situation could intensify flooding in several areas.

According to PDMA, the rising water levels in major rivers pose a serious risk of worsening floods. At present, the water flow in River Chenab has been recorded at 468,000 cusecs at Marala Headworks, 339,470 cusecs at Khanki, 232,450 cusecs at Qadirabad, and 108,343 cusecs at Chiniot bridge.

Similarly, at Trimmu Headworks, the river is flowing at 355,744 cusecs. In River Ravi, water flow has reached 71,010 cusecs at Jassar, 54,190 cusecs at Siphon, 53,630 cusecs at Shahdara, 117,655 cusecs at Balloki, and 193,470 cusecs at Sadhnai Headworks.

Meanwhile, in River Sutlej, the flow has been measured at 269,501 cusecs at G.S. Wala, 122,736 cusecs at Sulemanki, 95,727 cusecs at Islam Headworks, and 182,107 cusecs at Panjnad.

The PDMA has cautioned that continued rainfall and rising river flows could put low-lying settlements and adjoining agricultural lands at risk. The authorities have been instructed to remain on alert while rescue teams have been placed on standby to deal with any emergency situation.