Infinix Mobiles Latest Prices in Pakistan January 2025 Update

Infinix remains among budget-friendly smartphones options in Pakistan, catering to various budgets and user needs. Budget models like the SMART 9HD and SMART 9 provide essential features for everyday use.

HOT 50 series offers better performance with improved cameras and smoother displays, making them suitable for users who need more power. NOTE 40 and NOTE 40 PRO deliver high-end performance with powerful processors, large storage, and advanced display and camera features.

ZERO 40 stands out for its flagship features like a 108MP camera and fast charging. Overall, Infinix offers excellent value for money, with options for both budget-conscious users and those seeking premium performance.

Infinix Mobile New Rates

Models Price SMART 4/64 Rs23,000 SMART 9 4/128 Rs 27,000 HOT 50 6/128 Rs 33,000 HOT 50 8/128 PRO Rs 45,000 HOT PRO+ 8/256 Rs 58,000 NOTE 40 8/256 Rs 58,000 NOTE 40 PRO 12/256 Rs 75,000 ZERO 40 8/256 Rs 70,000

Infinix Phones Prices in Pakistan 2025

SMART 9HD 4/64

Feature Infinix Smart 9 HD Display 6.7-inch IPS LCD, 120 Hz refresh rate, 5 nits brightness Chipset MediaTek Helio, Octa-core (8 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A53) RAM 4 GB Internal Storage 64 GB (Expandable via microSD) Rear Camera 13 MP with LED flashlight Front Camera 8 MP Battery 5,000mAh GPU Mali-G57 MC1

Infinix Phones in Pakistan 2025

Model Infinix HOT 50 6/128 Infinix HOT 50 8/128 PRO Infinix HOT PRO+ 8/256 Price (PKR) Rs 33,000 Rs 45,000 Rs 58,000 RAM 6GB 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB 128GB 256GB Display 6.6-inch FHD+ 90Hz 6.8-inch FHD+ 90Hz 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED Processor MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Rear Camera 50 MP AI Triple 64 MP AI Quad 108 MP Quad Front Camera 8 MP 16 MP 32 MP Battery 5000mAh 5000mAh 4500mAh Charging 33W 33W 65W Operating System Android 12, XOS 12 Android 12, XOS 12 Android 12, XOS 12

Infinix NOTE Series

Model Infinix NOTE 40 8/256 Infinix NOTE 40 PRO 12/256 Price (PKR) Rs 58,000 Rs 75,000 RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 256GB 256GB Display 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Rear Camera 64 MP Triple 108 MP Quad Front Camera 16 MP 32 MP Battery 5000mAh 5000mAh Charging 33W 68W Operating System Android 12, XOS 12 Android 12, XOS 12

Infinix ZERO Series