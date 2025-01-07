AGL38.1▲ 0.3 (0.01%)AIRLINK209.55▼ -1.42 (-0.01%)BOP10.46▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.35▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)DCL8.9▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DFML40.83▼ -1.14 (-0.03%)DGKC99.77▲ 0.65 (0.01%)FCCL34.39▲ 0.82 (0.02%)FFL18.05▼ -0.36 (-0.02%)HUBC132.49▲ 1.1 (0.01%)HUMNL14.14▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL5.03▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM7.07▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)MLCF45.2▲ 1.44 (0.03%)NBP62.17▼ -1.86 (-0.03%)OGDC218.38▲ 4.82 (0.02%)PAEL41.7▲ 0.17 (0.00%)PIBTL8.55▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)PPL189.03▼ -0.57 (0.00%)PRL42.33▼ -1.98 (-0.04%)PTC25.17▲ 0.2 (0.01%)SEARL103.96▲ 0.59 (0.01%)TELE9.24▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)TOMCL35.39▲ 0.06 (0.00%)TPLP13.1▼ -0.4 (-0.03%)TREET23.67▼ -1 (-0.04%)TRG69.18▲ 4.71 (0.07%)UNITY34.82▲ 0.35 (0.01%)WTL1.71▲ 0.06 (0.04%)

Infinix Mobiles Latest Prices in Pakistan January 2025 Update

Infinix remains among budget-friendly smartphones options in Pakistan, catering to various budgets and user needs. Budget models like the SMART 9HD and SMART 9 provide essential features for everyday use.

HOT 50 series offers better performance with improved cameras and smoother displays, making them suitable for users who need more power. NOTE 40 and NOTE 40 PRO deliver high-end performance with powerful processors, large storage, and advanced display and camera features.

ZERO 40 stands out for its flagship features like a 108MP camera and fast charging. Overall, Infinix offers excellent value for money, with options for both budget-conscious users and those seeking premium performance.

Infinix Mobile New Rates

Models Price
SMART 4/64 Rs23,000
SMART 9 4/128 Rs 27,000
HOT 50 6/128 Rs 33,000
HOT 50 8/128 PRO Rs 45,000
HOT PRO+ 8/256 Rs 58,000
NOTE 40 8/256 Rs 58,000
NOTE 40 PRO 12/256 Rs 75,000
ZERO 40 8/256 Rs 70,000

Infinix Phones Prices in Pakistan 2025

SMART 9HD 4/64

Feature Infinix Smart 9 HD
Display 6.7-inch IPS LCD, 120 Hz refresh rate, 5 nits brightness
Chipset MediaTek Helio, Octa-core (8 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A53)
RAM 4 GB
Internal Storage 64 GB (Expandable via microSD)
Rear Camera 13 MP with LED flashlight
Front Camera 8 MP
Battery 5,000mAh
GPU Mali-G57 MC1

Infinix Phones in Pakistan 2025

Model Infinix HOT 50 6/128 Infinix HOT 50 8/128 PRO Infinix HOT PRO+ 8/256
Price (PKR) Rs 33,000 Rs 45,000 Rs 58,000
RAM 6GB 8GB 8GB
Storage 128GB 128GB 256GB
Display 6.6-inch FHD+ 90Hz 6.8-inch FHD+ 90Hz 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED
Processor MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Rear Camera 50 MP AI Triple 64 MP AI Quad 108 MP Quad
Front Camera 8 MP 16 MP 32 MP
Battery 5000mAh 5000mAh 4500mAh
Charging 33W 33W 65W
Operating System Android 12, XOS 12 Android 12, XOS 12 Android 12, XOS 12

Infinix NOTE Series

Model Infinix NOTE 40 8/256 Infinix NOTE 40 PRO 12/256
Price (PKR) Rs 58,000 Rs 75,000
RAM 8GB 12GB
Storage 256GB 256GB
Display 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810 MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Rear Camera 64 MP Triple 108 MP Quad
Front Camera 16 MP 32 MP
Battery 5000mAh 5000mAh
Charging 33W 68W
Operating System Android 12, XOS 12 Android 12, XOS 12

Infinix ZERO Series

Model Infinix ZERO 40 8/256
Price (PKR) Rs 70,000
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Display 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920
Rear Camera 108 MP Triple
Front Camera 32 MP
Battery 4500mAh
Charging 45W
Operating System Android 12, XOS 12

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max New Prices in Pakistan 2025 after revised rates

Web Desk (Lahore)

Recomended

