Infinix Mobiles Latest Prices in Pakistan January 2025 Update

Infinix remains among budget-friendly smartphones options in Pakistan, catering to various budgets and user needs. Budget models like the SMART 9HD and SMART 9 provide essential features for everyday use.
HOT 50 series offers better performance with improved cameras and smoother displays, making them suitable for users who need more power. NOTE 40 and NOTE 40 PRO deliver high-end performance with powerful processors, large storage, and advanced display and camera features.
ZERO 40 stands out for its flagship features like a 108MP camera and fast charging. Overall, Infinix offers excellent value for money, with options for both budget-conscious users and those seeking premium performance.
Infinix Mobile New Rates
|Models
|Price
|SMART 4/64
|Rs23,000
|SMART 9 4/128
|Rs 27,000
|HOT 50 6/128
|Rs 33,000
|HOT 50 8/128 PRO
|Rs 45,000
|HOT PRO+ 8/256
|Rs 58,000
|NOTE 40 8/256
|Rs 58,000
|NOTE 40 PRO 12/256
|Rs 75,000
|ZERO 40 8/256
|Rs 70,000
Infinix Phones Prices in Pakistan 2025
|Feature
|Infinix Smart 9 HD
|Display
|6.7-inch IPS LCD, 120 Hz refresh rate, 5 nits brightness
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio, Octa-core (8 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A53)
|RAM
|4 GB
|Internal Storage
|64 GB (Expandable via microSD)
|Rear Camera
|13 MP with LED flashlight
|Front Camera
|8 MP
|Battery
|5,000mAh
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC1
Infinix Phones in Pakistan 2025
|Model
|Infinix HOT 50 6/128
|Infinix HOT 50 8/128 PRO
|Infinix HOT PRO+ 8/256
|Price (PKR)
|Rs 33,000
|Rs 45,000
|Rs 58,000
|RAM
|6GB
|8GB
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB
|128GB
|256GB
|Display
|6.6-inch FHD+ 90Hz
|6.8-inch FHD+ 90Hz
|6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G85
|MediaTek Helio G95
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
|Rear Camera
|50 MP AI Triple
|64 MP AI Quad
|108 MP Quad
|Front Camera
|8 MP
|16 MP
|32 MP
|Battery
|5000mAh
|5000mAh
|4500mAh
|Charging
|33W
|33W
|65W
|Operating System
|Android 12, XOS 12
|Android 12, XOS 12
|Android 12, XOS 12
Infinix NOTE Series
|Model
|Infinix NOTE 40 8/256
|Infinix NOTE 40 PRO 12/256
|Price (PKR)
|Rs 58,000
|Rs 75,000
|RAM
|8GB
|12GB
|Storage
|256GB
|256GB
|Display
|6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED
|6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
|Rear Camera
|64 MP Triple
|108 MP Quad
|Front Camera
|16 MP
|32 MP
|Battery
|5000mAh
|5000mAh
|Charging
|33W
|68W
|Operating System
|Android 12, XOS 12
|Android 12, XOS 12
Infinix ZERO Series
|Model
|Infinix ZERO 40 8/256
|Price (PKR)
|Rs 70,000
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|256GB
|Display
|6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|Rear Camera
|108 MP Triple
|Front Camera
|32 MP
|Battery
|4500mAh
|Charging
|45W
|Operating System
|Android 12, XOS 12
