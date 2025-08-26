Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Gold price crosses Rs360,000 mark after another hike in Pakistan; Check New Rates

Gold Jumps Rs10000 In A Day In Pakistan To Hit All Time High Of Rs338800

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan advanced winning streak amid upward trend in international market, with per tola gold crossing Rs360,000 mark for another time.

Rates shared by Saraffa Association show price of gold per tola jumped by Rs900, reaching Rs360,700 ,whereas price of 10 grams of bullion jumped by Rs772, settling at Rs309,242.

Today Gold Price

Date 24K Gold Price
26-August 360,700
25-August 359,800
23-August 359,800
22-August 355,700
21-August 357,200
20-August 355,200
19-August 356,600
18-August 357,700
16-August 356,200

In the global market, gold prices also recorded an increase, with the precious metal gaining $9 to trade at $3,380 per ounce.

Gold Frenzy in Gold market

Gold prices are climbing higher in 2025 mainly because investors are seeking safety amid global uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and trade disputes. Central banks, especially in emerging markets, are buying record amounts of gold to diversify away from currencies, while retail investors and ETFs are also pouring in.

Gold Rates End Week With Rs2300 Dip In Pakistan Check New Price List Here

Inflation concerns and poor performance in other assets like stocks, bonds, and even Bitcoin are further driving demand. Overall, gold is outperforming most asset classes, and it could rise to $3,500–$4000 per ounce in coming year.

Glitter without gold

Latest News

Popular News

Get Alerts
© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer