Gold price crosses Rs360,000 mark after another hike in Pakistan; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan advanced winning streak amid upward trend in international market, with per tola gold crossing Rs360,000 mark for another time.

Rates shared by Saraffa Association show price of gold per tola jumped by Rs900, reaching Rs360,700 ,whereas price of 10 grams of bullion jumped by Rs772, settling at Rs309,242.

Today Gold Price

Date 24K Gold Price 26-August 360,700 25-August 359,800 23-August 359,800 22-August 355,700 21-August 357,200 20-August 355,200 19-August 356,600 18-August 357,700 16-August 356,200

In the global market, gold prices also recorded an increase, with the precious metal gaining $9 to trade at $3,380 per ounce.

Gold Frenzy in Gold market

Gold prices are climbing higher in 2025 mainly because investors are seeking safety amid global uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and trade disputes. Central banks, especially in emerging markets, are buying record amounts of gold to diversify away from currencies, while retail investors and ETFs are also pouring in.

Inflation concerns and poor performance in other assets like stocks, bonds, and even Bitcoin are further driving demand. Overall, gold is outperforming most asset classes, and it could rise to $3,500–$4000 per ounce in coming year.