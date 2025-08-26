Jinnah Garden Land Scam: 200 Kanals of Public Property Sold under ‘CDA’s Watch’

ISLAMABAD – Another land scam in Pthe akistani capital raised eyebrows as the federal audit exposed how Jinnah Garden Housing Society brazenly sold off nearly 200 kanals of land reserved for the public.

Audit Report 2024-25 revealed that plots worth Rs2 billion were carved out of land originally allocated for schools, parks, playgrounds, and facilities meant for locals. Instead, land was illegally converted into residential plots and sold off in violation of the CDA Ordinance 1960 and zoning laws.

The scandal does not stop there as society allegedly launched development without securing the mandatory NOC from development authority and even went as far as selling mortgaged plots that were pledged to the Authority.

Despite violations, no action was conducted by development authority, which failed to impose penalties that auditors say cost national exchequer another Rs2.5 Crore.

Auditors blamed CDA for its negligence, saying the watchdog neither acted nor recovered penalties as required by law. Outrage is growing over how such large-scale violations could have gone unchecked.

In defense, officials claimed the matter is already before Islamabad High Court, and Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) has now ordered the Authority to hand over to auditors the same report it has submitted in court.

Illegal Housing Schemes in Twin Cities

More than 100 illegal housing societies are currently selling plots and properties without obtaining mandatory approvals from the concerned authorities. These schemes are spread across major areas including Adyala, Chakri Road, Morgah, Thalian, Kotli Sattian, Taxila, Rawat, and surrounding villages.

Some of the prominent schemes declared illegal include:

Abad Pearl Villas (Kalyal)

Airport Residencia & Airport Town (Thalian, Kataria)

Bahria Enclave II & III (Bobri Patha, Khattar)

Discovery Garden (Mouza Mujahid)

Faisal Town Phase II (Mera Kalan, Kolian Par, Dhalla)

Green City (Boucha)

New Metro City (Matial, Bhai Khan, Pindora)

Rose Valley (Adyala)

Silver City Prime (Jattal)

The Life Residencia (Mohri Khatran)

Wapda Town (Jando, Pandana)

RDA has once again urged the public to verify the legal status of any housing project before making an investment. A list of approved and illegal societies is available on the authority’s official website.