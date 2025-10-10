These roads are closed for traffic in Islamabad, Rawalpindi amid protest call

RAWALPINDI – In anticipation of a possible protest by a religious party, the police and district administration have started preemptive measures, blocking various major roads, including entry points.

37 key locations across Rawalpindi and Islamabad have been designated as blocking points, where containers, trailers, and other barricades have been placed under strict security measures.

Roads Closed for Traffic

Following major roads are closed for traffic:

Murree Road

Faizabad

Moti Mahal Chowk

Shamsabad

Dhoke Kala Khan

IJP Road

Pindora Chowk

Khanna Pul

Chak Madad

All connecting routes between Rawalpindi and Islamabad have also been sealed.

Traffic movement on GT Road remains suspended at several points, including Taxila Chowk, Brahma Interchange, Fateh Jang Toll Plaza, Chak Beli Mor, Gujar Khan, Mandra Toll Plaza, and Chakwal Mor. Heavy police deployment has been observed in areas such as Kalma Chowk, Rahimabad, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Swan Bridge, and Adiala Road.

Over 6,000 officers and personnel have been deployed across the city to prevent any untoward incidents. A total of 37 security checkpoints have been established, with riot control equipment provided to on-duty officials.

Officers below the rank of SP have been barred from carrying firearms, while senior officials are authorized to do so. The rest of the force has been equipped with tear gas guns, rubber bullets, and 12-bore weapons. City Police Officer Khalid Hamdani is personally overseeing command and control operations.

Thirteen special police teams, including rooftop patrols, have been deployed along Murree Road from Shalimar Chowk to Faizabad. Section 144 has been imposed for four days, banning all rallies, processions, and public gatherings, as well as pillion riding on motorcycles.

The Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus service has been completely suspended, with police stationed at all metro stops.