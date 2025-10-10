Internet services suspended in Islamabad, Rawalpindi for indefinite period

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to suspend 3G and 4G mobile internet services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to a protest call by a party.

Reports said the Ministry of Interior has issued directives to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in this regard, enforcing the suspension of internet services starting from Thursday night for indefinite period.

The PTA has been instructed to coordinate with the Chief Commissioners and Inspectors General of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to ensure the directive is properly enforced.

The authority will also maintain close contact with law enforcement agencies to support communication and security management during the protest.

Authorities have already placed containers at key entry and exit points in the twin cities, while several main roads and highways are expected to be closed to regulate movement and maintain public order.

A day earlier, the Orange Line train service in Lahore has been temporarily suspended for two days, starting today (September 9) for unknown reasons.

The decision for suspending the Orange train service on September 9 and 10 was announced by the Punjab Mass Transit Authority. The suspension of the service has been implemented based on the advice of the Deputy Commissioner, as part of administrative measures or precautionary actions.

Passengers who typically rely on the Orange Line for their commute are advised to seek alternative transportation during this period.

The Punjab Mass Transit Authority has not specified the reason for the suspension, but the decision is likely in line with safety or operational adjustments.

The resumption of the Orange Line service will be subject to further announcements from the relevant authorities.