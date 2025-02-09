Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; intermittent rains expected

PESHAWAR – Intermittent rains and gusty winds are expected in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave prevails over northwestern parts of the country and may persist in upper parts during the next two days.

Under these conditions, cold and dry weather is expected in Peshawar and most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday night. However, cloudy weather with light rain/light snow is likely at isolated places in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Khyber, Kurram, Mohmand, Bajaur and Waziristan.

On Monday and Tuesday, partly cloudy/cold weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, rain/snow is likely at isolated places in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Kurram, Khyber, Peshawar, Mohmand, Bajaur and Waziristan.

Peshawar’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 05-07°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Peshawar and most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and very cold in hilly areas during the last 24 hours.

Kalam remained the coldest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the temperature dropped 02°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Abbottabad was recorded at -01°C, and Dir at 0°C.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature was recorded at 06°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 37 per cent.