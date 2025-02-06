Allied School, Cafe Hide Out among 118 buildings sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 118 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore last Tuesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 14 buildings in Faisal Town, 34 in Subzazar Housing Scheme, 30 in Shad Bagh, Gulshan-e-Ravi and Shah Jamal, and 40 in other housing societies for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Allied School, Ladybird School, Café Hide-Out, Motu Patlu Collection, food outlets, saloon, shops, offices and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA spokesman, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises across Punjab capital.