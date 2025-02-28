The F-35 trap for Modi

RECENTLY, both national and international media extensively covered Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States.

US President Trump continued to shower favours on India, signing military agreements worth billions of dollars, including the provision of nuclear energy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who refers to himself as India’s “Vishwa Guru” (World Teacher), took on the mantle of becoming the regional chief by embracing not just expensive defence agreements but also the F-35 jet, which he has metaphorically hung around his neck.

Meanwhile, the biased Indian media made a huge noise about the discussions on the delivery of these aircraft, issuing threats to Pakistan that the acquisition of the F-35 jet has allegedly given India an edge over China and Pakistan.

On the other hand, the Indian opposition and various analysts along with newspapers have vehemently criticized this expensive deal, claiming it is a non-profitable transaction for India.

According to The Hindu, the United States pressured Narendra Modi into accepting the F-35 fighter jet as part of defence agreements, despite concerns from Indian Air Force experts that the deal would place a financial burden on India’s budget and does not meet its defence needs. The American F-35 jets are being “thrust upon” India, with Trump seeking to sell the aircraft for over $80 million to unload this “white elephant.” Elon Musk, head of DOGE, referred to the makers of the F-35 as “idiots,” raising the question of what that implies for the buyers. Trump had also tweeted during his presidency that the F-35 program was a waste of billions of dollars. The US Department of Defence has raised doubts about the F-35’s performance, with a Pentagon report dated November 21, 2024, citing defects and unreliability in combat trials. Previously, Turkiye had been offered these jets but chose Russia’s S-400 defence system instead. The US provides these aircraft to NATO allies and friendly nations, with South Korea and Israel being the only non-NATO countries to receive them. Acquiring the F-35 would increase American influence over India, forcing it to rely on the US for spare parts and operational support.

India would need to sign multiple agreements to obtain the F-35 jets, giving the US full knowledge of when and where the aircraft are flying. However, merging India’s Russian-made systems with American ones is nearly impossible, as 80% of the software and hardware would need to be changed. The F-35, a fifth-generation stealth fighter, features long-range targeting capabilities, a 25mm cannon, air-to-air missiles and guided bombs. It has advanced radar, targeting systems and stealth technology that hides it from enemy radars. The aircraft is considered the most expensive in the world, with an operating cost of approximately 3.1 million Indian rupees per hour. However, its complex stealth materials and sensors require specific maintenance, raising costs further. Despite its advanced capabilities, the F-35 faces technical issues, including a low mission success rate and vulnerability against advanced defence systems, especially those from Russia and China. It frequently sends false alerts and fails to hit targets, often malfunctioning after takeoff.

The F-35’s stealth technology does not make it invisible to radar. If a regular aircraft can be detected at 150 kilometres, the F-35 can be spotted at 70 to 100 kilometres, reducing its effectiveness against Pakistan and China. The aircraft has also experienced multiple crashes, with 11 incidents at Ellison Air Base, compared to just one for the Russian Sukhoi. It will take India seven to eight years to fully incorporate the F-35 into their fleet, while China has already tested new sixth-generation fighter prototypes, and Pakistan is set to receive China’s J-20 fifth-generation fighter. This will enhance Pakistan’s defence and air superiority over India.

It is worth noting that India does not possess any fifth-generation aircraft and the US is aware of this. The remaining MiG-21s (often referred to as “Coffin Flying” or “Widow Makers”) will retire this year. France’s Rafale aircraft have also not increased the operational capacity of the Indian Air Force. India has allocated a substantial amount of 15,000 crore for indigenous fifth-generation fighter jets. This project is expected to take ten years or effectively twenty years. The first prototype flight of the Tejas occurred in 2001 and it was introduced in 2015. Its delivery to the Indian Air Force was scheduled for 2024, but this has not been realized. The Air Chief, frustrated by the thin state of the Indian Air Force, has publicly exposed the situation. Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has harshly criticized Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, stating that not a single aircraft has been prepared on time, while HAL claims that the American company General Electric has not supplied the engines.

India needs 45 fighter jet squadrons, but currently has only 31 squadrons, equivalent to 550 fighter jets. This data is enough to reveal the state of the Indian Air Force. Trump aims to benefit from the mentioned agreement, hoping that India will stop buying cheap oil and weapons from Russia. Now, let’s see what option India chooses: will it lose its strategic independence by paying more money or will it turn to its partner Russia for the SU-57? From India’s perspective, this deal may lead to economic loss and diplomatic disaster in the future. Certainly, Modi’s camaraderie with Trump is likely to become a heavy burden. “Who knows better than us, who have been suffering the consequences of American friendship for several decades? Soon, India will realize this as well! As former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said, “The enmity of America can be dangerous, but its friendship is lethal.”

—The writer is Chairman, Tehrik Jawanan Pakistan.

([email protected])