The Candour School, Pak Hospital among 49 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 49 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different areas of Lahore last Friday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 20 buildings in Shadman and Shah Jamal, and 29 in Allama Iqbal Town for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include The Candour School, Yousaf School System, Lahore Literati, Pak Hospital, Dental Art, private clinics, saloon, food points, shops and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA spokesperson, several notices were served on the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.