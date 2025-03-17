AGL62.05▲ 5.64 (0.10%)AIRLINK180.86▲ 0.76 (0.00%)BOP11.67▲ 0.38 (0.03%)CNERGY7.5▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.35▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML46.08▲ 0.19 (0.00%)DGKC133.99▼ -0.54 (0.00%)FCCL46.07▲ 0.89 (0.02%)FFL16.26▲ 0.2 (0.01%)HUBC132.07▼ -1.17 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.02▲ 0 (0.00%)KEL4.57▲ 0.12 (0.03%)KOSM6.1▲ 0.13 (0.02%)MLCF59.17▲ 0.36 (0.01%)NBP73.98▲ 0.57 (0.01%)OGDC221.38▲ 2.79 (0.01%)PAEL45.54▲ 2.92 (0.07%)PIBTL10.18▲ 0.26 (0.03%)PPL184.09▲ 1.01 (0.01%)PRL36.54▲ 1.21 (0.03%)PTC24.96▲ 0.62 (0.03%)SEARL101.23▲ 5.41 (0.06%)TELE7.8▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TOMCL36.07▲ 1.51 (0.04%)TPLP10.64▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)TREET22.42▲ 0.15 (0.01%)TRG60.56▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)UNITY29.6▲ 0.46 (0.02%)WTL1.32▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Lahore Qalandars decide to include hockey alongside PSL in its future plans

LAHORE – The Lahore Qalandars decided to include national game hockey in its future plans alongside Pakistan Super League (PSL), the sources close to the development said on Monday.

The Lahore Qalandars would organize a series of match between Karachi and Lahore, focusing to promote hockey in the country.

At the PSL Trophy Tour event at Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy, Lahore Qalandars’ Chief Operating Officer Atif Rana said that they aim to promote hockey alongside the cricket.

He said therefore, they would organize open trials in Lahore and Karachi with Khawaja Junaid and hold matches between the two cities. The Lahore Qalandars team, which plays in the PSL, would also be present during the trials.

According to Atif Rana, everyone eagerly awaits the match between Lahore and Karachi in the PSL, and similarly, the hockey matches between the two cities would be highly competitive.

He added that bringing the PSL Trophy to Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy was also aimed at sharing the joy of the PSL 2025 with the hockey family.

Khawaja Junaid, Chairman of Khwaja Junaid Hockey Academy, described the partnership with Lahore Qalandars as an important step for the promotion of the national sport. He stated that along with the Lahore and Karachi hockey series, a hockey league would also be planned.

IHC rejects Strawberry Sports’ petition against CCP’s inquiry on Junior Hockey League

 

 

 

