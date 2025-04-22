Thailand’s visa-free entry in danger as PM orders review of scheme

BANGKOK – The prime minister of Thailand has ordered to review the country’s visa-free scheme which provided relief to tourists from across the globe to visit the Asian tourist hot spot.

The review comes as the government records cases of visa over stayers and foreigners working illegally in the country, prompting concerns regarding the safety and security of the citizens.

The review was confirmed by government spokesperson, Jirayu Huangsub who said the order was issued by the premier during the weekly cabinet meeting.

As part of the directives, the Interior Ministry, the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Tourism and Sports Ministry would review the visa-free scheme of the country to propose any amendments.

“Some groups of visitors have abused the scheme and violated the law. For example, they overstay their visas and work illegally in the country,” Huangsub was quoted as saying by Bangkok Post.

The official clarified that a comprehensive study of the impact of the visa-free scheme has been ordered to promote tourism.

The visa-free scheme has benefited thousands of tourists from across the world. Thailand’s visa relaxation is available to citizens of 93 countries to facilitate visits for purposes of tourism, business and temporary work. As part of the scheme, visitors can stay up to 60 days in Thailand with the option of a 30-day extension.