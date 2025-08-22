Thailand 3-month and 6-month visit visa fee from Pakistan [August 2025]

ISLAMABAD – Thailand hosts a significant number to tourists from across the world due to its natural beauty, cultural heritage, and warm hospitality.

From the busy streets of Bangkok to the serene beaches of Phuket and Krabi, the country offers diverse experiences.

Ancient temples, floating markets, and tropical islands showcase its charm. Thai cuisine and traditional festivals add unique flavor to every journey, making Thailand a favorite travel destination and an important hub for global tourism.

Thailand has made the visit visa process more convenient for Pakistan citizens by enabling them to apply for it through an online portal instead of previous method of submitting application to authorized agents.

How to Apply Online for Thai Visit Visa

Effect from January 1, 2025, applicants are required to visit the page: https://www.thaievisa.go.th to apply for the tourist visa.

The embassy said one account can be used for submitting application for oneself and family members and maximum 10 applications can be submitted at one time.

The simple steps for getting the e-visa include filling out the visa application form and selecting the appropriate visa category.

Thereafter, applicants need to upload required documents including “Bio data’ page of passport, recent passport-size photograph (taken within the last 6 months, JPG/JPEG format, max size 3MB).

However, the applicants are required to pay the visa fee at the Royal Thai Embassy in Islamabad.

The applicant can track the status of their applications by visiting the e-Visa website.

Thailand Visit Visa Fee in 2025

Thailand offers single entry visa three months validity and six-month multiple entry visa.

The fee for single entry tourist visa stands at Rs13,000 while the fee for multiple entry visit visa with six-month validity stands at Rs65,000.