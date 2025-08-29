Terror nexus in Afghanistan!

SUCCESSFUL counter-terrorism operation in the Sambaza area of Zhob district, Balochistan, by security forces is reflection of national resolve against menace of terrorism.

Consecutive Operations resulted in killing of more than 50 terrorists who were attempting to infiltrate from Afghanistan between 7 to 8 August. Since the terrorists killed were Afghan nationals affiliated with banned terrorist outfits, these operations have once again brought in limelight the cross-border threats being faced by Pakistan from Western neighbour. During these Intelligence-based operations, Pak security forces recovered weapons, ammunition and explosives from the terrorists.

Following the operation, the bodies of some terrorists were handed over to Afghan authorities as part of Jirga-level coordination. Though, the number of terrorists killed varies in different reports ranging from 43 to 61, the main details of the operation remain consistent. This fact is now proven that 90% of the killed terrorists were Afghan nationals having affiliation with with Hafiz Gul Bahadur faction of banned TTP.

Islamabad’s principle based apprehensions about active presence of anti-Pakistan terrorist groups on Afghan soil merit serious attention in the light of recent developments. Reportedly 21 terrorists were identified through Afghan authorities’ thumb-impression data, belonging to Zabul, Wardak and Ghazni provinces. Ironically, killed infiltrators were in possession of refugee papers, which proves that how the refugee status is being exploited by the terrorists as a cover to legitimize the stay and unchecked movement inside Pakistan. After initial reluctance, Afghan Taliban had to take over and transfer more than 57 dead bodies to Paktika’s central hospital in Sharan.

This episode has amply proved the termination of foreign origin terrorists during counter terrorism operations in Zhob. As usual, Pakistan has opted rationale humanitarian way and handed over the dead bodies to Afghan authorities through a jirga process. Graceful non-violent disposal of the dead bodies of terrorists involved in brutal attacks has once again projected the balanced approach of Pakistan towards Afghanistan. Recurring CT operations under present challenging environment demonstrate firm resolve of Pakistani nation. All state institutions are determined to safeguard the geographical borders and all citizens against multiple threats emanating from foreign soils.

This operation is clear evidence of the threats already pointed out at UNSC regarding active presence of 6,000 terrorists affiliated with banned TTP in various parts of Afghanistan. Pakistan has consistently urged Afghan authorities to prevent their territory from being used against Pakistan. Unfortunately, the permissive environment in Afghanistan and persistent inaction on part of Taliban ruling regime has gone in favour of various factions of banned TTP. Sustained dithering of TTA on removal of TTP linked terror sanctuaries reflects silent approval of anti-Pakistan terrorism from Afghan soil.

By sheltering and facilitating TTP militants, Afghan authorities are directly complicit in destabilizing Pakistan and spoiling the regional peace. Failure vis-a-vis reluctance of Kabul to act against terrorist groups despite undeniable evidences exposes the obvious duplicity which in many ways damages the international credibility of Afghanistan. Nexus between anti-Pakistan terrorists , Indian state actors and few elements of TTA is posing serious threats to regional peace and stability. Pakistan continues to act with full force against all brands of terrorists as evident from the repeated intelligence based CT operations.

—The writer is contributing columnist.