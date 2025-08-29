Pakistan’s project management journey

Habib Nasir

IN a ground-breaking shift, Pakistan’s public sector has witnessed a remarkable decade-long transformation in project management capacity, led by the visionary leadership of Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

At the heart of this transformation is the Pakistan Planning and Management Institute (PPMI), which has emerged as the driving force behind modernizing governance practices and preparing the nation for the challenges of the 21st century.

Capacity building initiatives: Unparalleled training programs: PPMI has successfully trained thousands of public sector professionals, equipping them with cutting-edge project management skills and knowledge that align with global best practices.

Expertise development: PPMI’s capacity building initiatives have enabled public sector professionals to develop the expertise needed to manage complex projects, drive economic growth, and improve lives.

A new era of project management: Global standards: PPMI’s adoption of internationally recognized project management frameworks has set a new benchmark for excellence, enabling Pakistan’s public sector to execute projects with precision and efficiency that rival global best practices. Digital revolution: The introduction of cutting-edge digital tools and online platforms has revolutionized project tracking, monitoring, and reporting, empowering real-time decision-making and significantly enhancing project outcomes.

PPMI’s rise to prominence: From project to institute: PPMI’s remarkable evolution from a project to a full-fledged institute has positioned it as a leading authority on public sector project management, rivalling esteemed national institutions like the National School of Public Policy, NUST, LUMS, and IBA. Centre of excellence: PPMI has become a magnet for leading institutes and think tanks seeking its expertise in navigating the unique challenges of public sector project management.

Ahsan Iqbal’s enduring legacy: Visionary leadership: Ahsan Iqbal’s transformative leadership has been instrumental in driving this decade-long progress, positioning Pakistan’s public sector for sustained success in project management. Sustainable impact: PPMI’s capacity building initiatives will have a lasting impact on Pakistan’s development trajectory, enabling the public sector to deliver projects that drive economic growth, improve lives, and cement Pakistan’s position as a leader in regional development.

A brighter future: Given that approximately one-eighth of Pakistan’s GDP is allocated to projects, developing project management capacity is crucial for the country’s economic growth and development. PPMI stands out as the sole institute in Pakistan, public or private, dedicated to enhancing project management capacity, making it a vital institution for the nation’s development. As Pakistan’s public sector continues to build capacity and strive for excellence, PPMI’s pioneering work in project management capacity building will remain a cornerstone of the nation’s development strategy, empowering a new generation of leaders to shape the country’s future.

—The writer occasionally contributes to the national press.