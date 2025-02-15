16 dead, dozens injured in two separate accidents involving pilgrims’ buses

KARACHI – At least 16 people were killed and dozens others were injured in a two separate accidents involving pilgrims’ buses in Nawabshah and Khairpur, the local authorities said on Saturday.

According to the police, a pilgrims’ van and a trailer collided on Amri Road near Fatoohal Zardari village in Nawabshah. As a result, six died and 10 others got injured.

The police stated that the injured were shifted to a hospital. The pilgrims were traveling for the Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (r.a).

Meanwhile, in Khairpur, a coach carrying the pilgrims overturned on the National Highway near Ranipur which left 10 people dead and 30 others injured.

The rescue sources said that seven of the injured are in critical condition. They said that the ill-fated passenger coach was traveling from Punjab to Sehwan Sharif.

The accidents are taking place frequently in Karachi and other parts of Sindh. The local citizens lost their loved ones. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the accidents due speeding dumpers and heavy trucks.

In a bid to control the increasing numbers of accidents, the Sindh authorities banned entry of the heavy traffic, especially the dumpers into Karachi on day time. The Sindh government also warned of strict action against unregistered vehicles on the roads, making it clear that the unregistered vehicles would be impounded soon as they entered the roads.