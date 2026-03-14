Ten Indian nationals arrested in US over alleged staged violent crimes  

WASHINGTON – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested 10 Indian nationals in connection with alleged violent crimes carried out across several states in the United States, officials said.

The authorities said that the arrests were made during coordinated operations conducted in the states of Massachusetts, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio.

The action was taken after an investigation uncovered a suspected scheme involving staged armed robberies intended to exploit immigration laws.

The officials said the suspects are accused of participating in armed robberies at convenience stores and other small businesses.

Investigators believe some of the incidents were deliberately arranged so that store clerks could claim they had been victims of violent crimes.

Law enforcement authorities explained that the alleged plan aimed to help the store employees apply for immigration relief available to victims of serious crimes in the United States. Such immigration benefits are sometimes granted to individuals who cooperate with law enforcement authorities during criminal investigations.

The FBI said the arrests were the result of a detailed investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

The authorities gathered evidence suggesting that the robberies were not random acts of violence but part of a coordinated effort designed to manipulate the immigration system.

The officials added that the suspects are currently in custody and are expected to face charges related to armed robbery and conspiracy. If convicted, they could face significant legal penalties under US law.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not ruled out the possibility of further arrests as they continue to examine the alleged scheme.

Law enforcement agencies have reiterated their commitment to cracking down on organized criminal activities and misuse of immigration processes.

They emphasized that any attempt to exploit legal protections designed for genuine victims of crime would be dealt with strictly.

The officials urged members of the public to cooperate with investigators and report suspicious activities that may be linked to similar schemes.