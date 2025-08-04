Tamannaah Bhatia breaks silence on rumored links with Virat Kohli, Abdul Razzaq

Renowned Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia has, for the first time, openly responded to longstanding rumors linking her to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and former Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzaq.

The Indian media reported Tamannaah clarified that her only interaction with Virat Kohli took place in 2010 during a commercial shoot. She explained that they met for just one day while filming the ad, after which they never spoke or met again. “Despite this, rumors of a relationship began to circulate,” she said.

Addressing another set of rumors, Tamannaah responded to speculations that emerged in 2020 suggesting she had secretly married Abdul Razzaq. These claims were based on a photo showing the two together at a jewelry store. Laughing off the rumors, Tamannaah said, “The internet truly is an amusing place.”

She clarified that the picture was actually taken at an event they both happened to attend by coincidence. “Even though I’m not involved with anyone, such rumors can still be hurtful,” she added, “but since they can’t be controlled, I choose to ignore them.”