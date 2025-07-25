Ashir Wajahat reveals reason for staying away from Hania Aamir, other celebrities

KARACHI – Young actor and singer Asher Wajahat has finally addressed why he has distanced himself from his celebrity friends, including actress Hania Aamir, with whom he was once frequently seen on social media.

Close friendships are common in the entertainment industry, and Hania Aamir has long been known for her friendly ties with fellow artists. There was a time when she was often spotted enjoying outings and casual moments with Asher Wajahat, sparking speculation about their close bond.

However, in June 2021, a video featuring Hania Aamir, Asher Wajahat, and his brother Nayel went viral on social media.

In the clip, the trio was seen lip-syncing to music while lying down together in a relaxed manner. The video drew widespread criticism from social media users, many of whom deemed it inappropriate.

Following the backlash, Hania and Asher were no longer seen together publicly.

Speaking in a recent podcast, Asher Wajahat revealed that a well-known actor had advised him to focus on honing his craft rather than appearing frequently alongside famous personalities.

“The suggestion helped me realize the importance of building my identity through talent and hard work,” he said.



He added that he still meets his friends in private but has consciously decided not to share such moments on social media.