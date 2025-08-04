Family Registration Certificate for visa processing – Check Nadra Fee in August 2025

LAHORE – The Family Registration Certificate (FRC) is issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). The official document verifies an individual’s family composition as recorded in database of the registration authority.

The document is used for inheritance matters, visa processing, or others in Pakistan. According to NADRA, FRC is primarily used for embassy-related matters and cannot serve as a legal document.

Overseas Pakistanis, who want to invite their families to the country where they stay, are required to submit the FRC for visa processing.

FRC by Marriage

There are various categories of FRC and you need to get it by marriage, which includes details of your spouse and children, for visa processing.

To be eligible for an FRC, all family members must be registered with NADRA and have a valid 13-digit identification number. If any family member is not registered, their information will not appear in the FRC.

How to Apply for FRC

You can apply for your FRC through two methods:

NADRA Registration Center (NRC)

For FRC by marriage, you need to visit the nearest NRC and follow these steps:

If children are below 18 years, they must be physically present.

Obtain a token.

Photographs of minors will be taken.

Your data will be entered and reviewed.

Your FRC will be printed and handed over.

If children are 18 years or older, only your data will be entered and reviewed before issuance.

Obtain a token.

A photograph of the child will be taken.

Your data will be entered and reviewed.

Your FRC will be printed and handed over.

Pak Identity Mobile App:

You can apply for an FRC online through the Pak Identity Mobile App and receive a digital copy via email. This is a convenient option that allows you to apply from anywhere and have your FRC delivered to your.

Documents Required For FRC by Marriage

13-digit ID numbers of spouse and children (CRC/CNIC/NICOP/POC).

Correct name spellings as per NADRA records.

Photographs of family members under 18 years old.

Unregistered or incomplete records will not appear in the FRC. Update ID cards if necessary.

If a POC holder exists in the family, they must apply and include other members as relatives.

NADRA Fee for FRC by Marriage

The fee for FRC by Marriage stands at Rs1,000 and the document is issued on the same day.