PM Shehbaz visits Gilgit-Baltistan to assess flood damages due to recent monsoon

GILGIT – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Gilgit on Monday to assess the devastation caused by recent monsoon-triggered floods across Gilgit-Baltistan.

The region witnessed widespread destruction, with several areas suffering significant loss of life and property.

Upon his arrival, the prime minister was received by Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Gulbar Khan and Governor Syed Mehdi Shah. Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik and other senior officials also accompanied the Prime Minister on the visit.

GB government spokesperson Faizullah Firaq said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold high-level meetings with the Governor and Chief Minister to discuss the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts. Relevant authorities will brief him on the extent of the damage and the emergency response measures taken so far.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to distribute financial assistance cheques among the families of those who lost their lives in the floods.

Gilgit-Baltistan has been severely affected by the recent spell of monsoon rains. Flash floods and landslides in the districts of Diamer, Gilgit, and Ghizer have destroyed infrastructure, homes, and roads. On July 21, a flash flood swept away several tourists on the Babusar Highway. Over ten individuals remain missing, and rescue operations are ongoing.

The authorities warned of continued risks due to unstable weather conditions while the efforts to restore access and provide relief to affected communities are being expedited.