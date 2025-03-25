Taj Wazir booked under PECA act for propaganda against state institutions

WANA – Former lawmaker and political figure of South Waziristan Lower District Taj Wazir has been booked for disseminating misleading news against state institutions.

A case has been filed against Wazir under Prevention of Electronic Crimes (PECA) Act for allegedly engaging in anti-state propaganda on social platforms. FIR registered at Wana City Police Station, accused Wazir of spreading misleading and fabricated news aimed at inciting public opposition to state institutions.

Wazir was accused of using his official accounts on multiple occasions to share false information, stirring unrest and hostility against government and state authorities. The accused, on the other hand, rejected such cases,

Provincial authorities urged social media users to be cautious and avoid sharing unverified news that could potentially harm public order or undermine state institutions.

The authorities starteda probe into matter, and further legal actions are underway as the case progresses.