AGL69.44▲ 0.03 (0.00%)AIRLINK176.82▼ -0.07 (0.00%)BOP11.09▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.94▲ 0 (0.00%)DCL8.93▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)DFML44.51▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)DGKC130.99▼ -0.78 (-0.01%)FCCL44.94▼ -0.47 (-0.01%)FFL16.11▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)HUBC141.78▲ 2.8 (0.02%)HUMNL13.25▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.43▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.03▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF58.45▼ -0.41 (-0.01%)NBP76.2▼ -0.3 (0.00%)OGDC224.19▲ 6.02 (0.03%)PAEL45.9▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PIBTL10.6▲ 0.05 (0.00%)PPL185.48▲ 0.98 (0.01%)PRL36.91▼ -0.13 (0.00%)PTC23.69▼ -0.39 (-0.02%)SEARL98.4▲ 0.74 (0.01%)TELE7.82▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.4▼ -0.44 (-0.01%)TPLP10.96▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)TREET22.55▼ -0.53 (-0.02%)TRG66.14▼ -4.06 (-0.06%)UNITY28.72▼ -0.1 (0.00%)WTL1.34▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)

Taj Wazir booked under PECA act for propaganda against state institutions

Taj Wazir Booked Under Peca Act For Propaganda Against State Institutions
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

WANA – Former lawmaker and political figure of South Waziristan Lower District Taj Wazir has been booked for disseminating misleading news against state institutions.

A case has been filed against Wazir under Prevention of Electronic Crimes (PECA) Act for allegedly engaging in anti-state propaganda on social platforms. FIR registered at Wana City Police Station, accused Wazir of spreading misleading and fabricated news aimed at inciting public opposition to state institutions.

Wazir was accused of using his official accounts on multiple occasions to share false information, stirring unrest and hostility against government and state authorities. The accused, on the other hand, rejected such cases,

Provincial authorities urged social media users to be cautious and avoid sharing unverified news that could potentially harm public order or undermine state institutions.

The authorities starteda  probe into matter, and further legal actions are underway as the case progresses.

Rajab Butt hit with Blasphemy Case under PECA Act amid outrage

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Good News for HTV/PSV Commercial Driving License applicants in Pakistan

  • Pakistan

Pakistan’s Hajj 2025 Schedule: Check Dates, Flight Details, and Airlines

  • Featured, Lifestyle, Pakistan

Rajab Butt hit with Blasphemy Case under PECA Act amid outrage

  • Pakistan

Security guard who attempted to rape girl at Lahore’s Gulab Devi Hospital arrested

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer