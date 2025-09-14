T20I Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India set for a face-off

DUBAI – Arch rivals Pakistan and India are ready for a face-off in the T20 Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday evening.

The much-awaited high-voltage match will begin at 7:30 pm Pakistan time.

Though Green shirts are well ahead of India in the longer version of the game (Tests and ODIs), the neighbouring country holds a dominant edge in the shortest format. India has won 10 out of 13 T20Is against the Green shirts.

Their most recent meeting came during the ICC T20 World Cup in New York. India emerged victorious in the low-scoring game.

Fakhar Zaman and Jasprit Bumrah will be in a mouthwatering clash within the match. Two big names remind the clash in the Champions Trophy final when Fakhar got out caught behind on a no-ball bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. It was a big miss as Fakhar managed to hit a ton that earned him the player of the match award.

The other notable rivalries will be between Abrar Ahmed and Shubman Gill, Sufyan Moqim versus Abhishek Sharma and experienced Haris Rauf versus Suryakumar Yadav.