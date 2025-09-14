AGL70.77▼ -0.96 (-0.01%)AIRLINK154.53▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)BOP17.81▼ -0.36 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.13▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL13.78▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)DFML35.29▲ 0.45 (0.01%)DGKC231.97▼ -3.37 (-0.01%)FCCL57.01▼ -1.14 (-0.02%)FFL18.95▲ 0.55 (0.03%)HUBC192.24▼ -3.43 (-0.02%)HUMNL17.13▼ -0.67 (-0.04%)KEL5.36▼ -0.18 (-0.03%)KOSM6.67▲ 0.01 (0.00%)MLCF102.35▼ -3.89 (-0.04%)NBP180.68▲ 4.73 (0.03%)OGDC267.58▼ -3.16 (-0.01%)PAEL54.52▼ -1.71 (-0.03%)PIBTL12.46▼ -0.42 (-0.03%)PPL189.31▼ -1.85 (-0.01%)PRL32.13▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PTC23.5▼ -0.69 (-0.03%)SEARL115.84▼ -3.66 (-0.03%)TELE8.12▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)TOMCL57.54▲ 2.6 (0.05%)TPLP10.2▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TREET26.71▲ 0.43 (0.02%)TRG62.04▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)UNITY27.62▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)WTL1.58▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
Sunday, September 14, 2025

Hanif Mohammad Trophy’s third round concludes

Faisalabad, Multan, Karachi Blues and FATA bagged victories while Hyderabad and Quetta fixtures ended in a draw as the Hanif Mohammad Trophy’s third round concluded on Sunday.

Faisalabad reaped a seven-wicket victory over Karachi Whites as they chased down the 54-run target in 6.4 overs at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Karachi Whites – who were made to follow-on after scoring 140 in the first innings in reply to Faisalabad’s 387 – fell for 300 all out in 87.2 overs in their second dig after resuming from an overnight score of 210-7. Faisalabad’s Shehzad Gul and Asad Raza picked up four wickets each.

Hyderabad’s fixture against Quetta ended in a stalemate at the Abbasia Sports Complex, Rahim Yar Khan. In pursuit of the 386-run target, Quetta were 272-7 in 86.4 overs when both teams ran out of time.

For Quetta, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (76, 164b, 11x4s, 1×6) and Kamran Khan (54, 113b, 9x4s, 1×6) struck half-centuries, while Quetta slid to 186-5 at one point.

Earlier, Hyderabad declared their second innings at 191-7 in 35 overs after resuming from an overnight score of 170-7.

Group B

Multan beat Rawalpindi by nine wickets as they chased down the 49-run target in 8.5 overs at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi. Following on, with a deficit of 28 runs, Rawalpindi were dismissed for 296 in 81.5 overs after resuming from an overnight score of 168-2. Rawalpindi’s Affan Ishaq remained unbeaten for 100 off 207 balls, hitting 10 fours.

For Multan, Faisal Akram backed up his first innings haul of 7-41 with figures of 5-108 in 19 overs to help his team bag a crucial win. Ali Usman and Mohammad Ismail picked up two wickets each.

FATA beat Larkana by an innings and 96 runs as skipper Asif Afridi’s figures of 16.1-10-26-6 stood out. Larkana were bowled out for 127 in their second innings after FATA had taken a 223-run first innings lead. Earlier, FATA resumed their first innings from the overnight score of 279-5 in 65 overs and were bowled for 420 in 85.4 overs.

Larkana’s Zahid Mehmood picked up 6-105 in 29.4 overs.

Karachi Blues beat Dera Murad Jamali by 10 wickets as they chased the nine-run target on day four at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi. Dera Murad Jamali’s second innings folded for 229 in 100.1 overs after being in a 221-run first innings deficit.

DM Jamali’s Nasir Khan struck a century (113, 294b, 11x4s0 in vain, while Blues’ Saqib Khan, Fahad Amin and Mohammad Asghar picked up three wickets each.

