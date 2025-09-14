Hanif Mohammad Trophy’s third round concludes

Faisalabad, Multan, Karachi Blues and FATA bagged victories while Hyderabad and Quetta fixtures ended in a draw as the Hanif Mohammad Trophy’s third round concluded on Sunday.

Faisalabad reaped a seven-wicket victory over Karachi Whites as they chased down the 54-run target in 6.4 overs at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Karachi Whites – who were made to follow-on after scoring 140 in the first innings in reply to Faisalabad’s 387 – fell for 300 all out in 87.2 overs in their second dig after resuming from an overnight score of 210-7. Faisalabad’s Shehzad Gul and Asad Raza picked up four wickets each.

Hyderabad’s fixture against Quetta ended in a stalemate at the Abbasia Sports Complex, Rahim Yar Khan. In pursuit of the 386-run target, Quetta were 272-7 in 86.4 overs when both teams ran out of time.

For Quetta, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (76, 164b, 11x4s, 1×6) and Kamran Khan (54, 113b, 9x4s, 1×6) struck half-centuries, while Quetta slid to 186-5 at one point.

Earlier, Hyderabad declared their second innings at 191-7 in 35 overs after resuming from an overnight score of 170-7.

Group B

Multan beat Rawalpindi by nine wickets as they chased down the 49-run target in 8.5 overs at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi. Following on, with a deficit of 28 runs, Rawalpindi were dismissed for 296 in 81.5 overs after resuming from an overnight score of 168-2. Rawalpindi’s Affan Ishaq remained unbeaten for 100 off 207 balls, hitting 10 fours.

For Multan, Faisal Akram backed up his first innings haul of 7-41 with figures of 5-108 in 19 overs to help his team bag a crucial win. Ali Usman and Mohammad Ismail picked up two wickets each.

FATA beat Larkana by an innings and 96 runs as skipper Asif Afridi’s figures of 16.1-10-26-6 stood out. Larkana were bowled out for 127 in their second innings after FATA had taken a 223-run first innings lead. Earlier, FATA resumed their first innings from the overnight score of 279-5 in 65 overs and were bowled for 420 in 85.4 overs.

Larkana’s Zahid Mehmood picked up 6-105 in 29.4 overs.

Karachi Blues beat Dera Murad Jamali by 10 wickets as they chased the nine-run target on day four at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi. Dera Murad Jamali’s second innings folded for 229 in 100.1 overs after being in a 221-run first innings deficit.

DM Jamali’s Nasir Khan struck a century (113, 294b, 11x4s0 in vain, while Blues’ Saqib Khan, Fahad Amin and Mohammad Asghar picked up three wickets each.