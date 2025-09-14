Islamabad, Pakistan weather: Rains of varying intensities likely

ISLAMABAD – Rains of varying intensities are likely in Islamabad and parts of Pakistan on Monday and the next two days, with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A trough of westerly wave will approach the western & upper parts of the country tomorrow evening/night.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Sunday night. However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorms may occur at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

On Monday and Tuesday, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather with rain, wind/thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad and at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Hot and dry weather is likely in most flood-affected districts of Punjab.

Islamabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 35°C and 37°C on Monday and Tuesday and between 34°C and 36°C on Wednesday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 36°C and 38°C on Monday and Tuesday and between 35°C and 37°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours. However, light rain occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Murree.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 06, Lower Dir 03

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 04

Punjab: Murree 01

Nokundi and Dalbandin remained the hottest places in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 42°C. The maximum temperature in Bhakkar and Chilas was recorded at 41°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 55 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 52 per cent.