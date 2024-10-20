SWCCI organizes awareness session

The National Bank of Pakistan and Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SWCCI) Saturday jointly organised an awareness session on ‘NBP Women Financing’.

In the awareness session, the women belonging to every field of life and students attended the workshop in which they were imparted awareness regarding National Bank of ‘Pakistan Women Financing Scheme’ so that women that are willing to start their own business could get loan with five percent markup and tenure of the loan would be fine years.

General Secretary SWCCI Sargodha Saira Rehan said that this awareness session would definitely benefit the women want to establish their business and students who have the skill and want to explore their abilities in industrial sector.

The Sargodha Women of Chamber of Commerce and Industry is striving hard, and providing platform to the women to encourage them for doing their own business to make them self-dependent, he added.

Regional Executive Liabilities NBP Regional Office Sargodha Muhammad Tanveer Awan and Regional Manager Commercial Business Small and Medium Enterprises Ahamd Raza imparted awareness regarding laon to the participants.—APP