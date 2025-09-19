Imran Khan boycotts GHQ attack case hearing via video link

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Thursday boycotted court proceedings in the General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case when produced via video link before an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi.

Khan was contacted three times for video link appearance during the hearing.

Initially informed to join at 11:00 am, he finally appeared at 11:25 am.

During the hearing, defence counsel Faisal Malik requested a private conversation with Khan, which was allowed.

However, instead of discussing legal points, Khan turned to political matters.

His lawyers informed him that they were challenging the video link notification in the high court and sought his direction, to which Khan instructed them to boycott the proceedings.

Following his instruction, the defence team walked out but the court continued the hearing and recorded testimonies of two prosecution witnesses — Sub-Inspector Saleem Qureshi and Sub-Inspector Manzoor Shehzad.

Both submitted five USBs containing video clips as evidence.

The court adjourned the hearing of the May 9 GHQ attack case until September 23.