Pak Suzuki has stopped production of its iconic hatchback car Suzuki Mehran, the basic car that revolutionised road transport in the subcontinent. Known for being drive of middle-class families, Mehran was introduced in 80s and millions of its models were sold in Pakistan, and India and you can still spot the 800cc car on the roads.

With the end of production and the arrival of other players, Mehran is driving into history, but the car still holds a deep connection with Pakistanis.

It was introduced by Pakistan’s leading car assembler in the 80s, but still is used by people due to its affordability, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance. Despite having a minimal design with basic features, Mehran offers robust performance.

Over the years, Mehran made some minor changes however there was no major update in shape and specifications.

The car witnessed a lot of success in previous decades in the Pakistani market, despite the fact that it comes with basic drive pleasure and no safety.

At the time of its launch, the famous hatchback was rolled out at a price of Rs90,000, and in March 2019, when it was discontinued, it was retailing at around Rs8lacs. Mehran survived for decades due to its built design and compact size, making it a good buy as maneuvering in congested traffic is a major concern of people living in busy cities.

Latest Suzuki Mehran Price 2023

Suzuki Mehran is available in local market in the range of Rs6.5- 15 lacs, depending on the model and condition of the vehicle.

Suzuki Mehran Specs

Suzuki Mehran Fuel Average

Suzuki Mehran holds fuel tank of around 32 litres and it offers around 13 kilometers per litre within city and 16-18 kilometers per litre on highways.

Suzuki Mehran Colors

Suzuki Mehran comes in four colors. Solid White, Pearl Red, Graphite Grey, and Silver