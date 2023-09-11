LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Lahore will announce Intermediate Part Two results 2023 on September 13.

BISE Lahore and other boards used all of the available resources and manpower to produce authentic results as per the government policy.

The Board Inter exams were held in May this year while students are eagerly waiting for the results.

Inter Part-2 Results 2023

Stay connected with Pakistan Observer to get results at sharp 10 am on September 13, 2023 The result will also be announced on the official websites of the respective boards.

How to Check BISE Lahore Inter Part 2 Results 2023

Candidates can check their results online on Board’s official website at http://biselahore.com/

Those with limited or no internet connection can check their results through SMS by sending Roll Number to 800291.