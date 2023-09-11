KARACHI – Pakistan’s leading media group BOL Network, which started operation a decade back, has been acquired by AsiaPak Investments, a private investment firm with operational assets in Pakistan.

AsiaPak media group confirmed the takeover a statement released by the company. The firm refrained from sharing details of the acquisition, but mentioned that Bol TV will remain headquartered in financial capital Karachi.

Sameer Chishty has been picked as Chairman and CEO of Bol Network, the officials statement further reads; the new Chairman is a experiences international technology investor in Asia and Middle East.

In a statement, Chishty said “Amazing progress is being made globally in digital technologies, artificial intelligence, and, telecommunications. Impact is being felt across the entire media ecosystem, including content creation, news, entertainment, gaming, music, education, communication, and, community.”

The new owner of media house said he had seen first-hand the potential technologies changing lives, transforming societies, growing economies, saying such kinds of opportunities that must be made available for all Pakistanis.

Chishty further vowed to make voices heard. “Together we will know more, do more, and, be more,” the officials statement further reads.