Suzuki Every VX now available at 0% markup installment plan in Pakistan

LAHORE – Pak Suzuki has joined hands with two banks operating in Pakistan to extend an exciting installment offer for Suzuki Every VX.

Suzuki Every is a testament to its reliability. Engineered to perform flawlessly, it offers comfortable ride whether you’re navigating tight urban streets, commuting daily or embarking on a longer adventure.

The Every is built while keeping your comfort in mind. Whether it’s hot, cold or any weather in between, the vehicle is equipped to ensure that every ride is as comfortable as possible.

It is equipped with R-Series 660 CC VVT (Variable Valve Timing) Engine, which enhanced engine performance. It is achieved by varying the time the engine valves stay open, which ensures better fuel consumption and minimal exhaust emissions.

This allows fuel to be burned more cleanly and efficiently, contributing to both superior engine performance and a reduced environmental impact.

Suzuki Every Easy Installment Plans

Pak Suzuki in collaboration with Faysal Bank and Dubai Islamic Bank has offered Suzuki Every VX for as low as markup through this financing promotion.

It offers following discounted markup rates for the vehicle:

0% Markup for 1 & 2 year financing tenure

3% Markup for 3-year financing tenure

4% Markup for 4-year financing tenure

5% Markup for 5-year financing tenure

Discounted Insurance rates of 1.5%

Furthermore, the monthly installment will be as low as Rs27,500 if the buyer select the five-year installment plan.

The company said it is a limited time offer.