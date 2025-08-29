BISE Abbottabad 12th class results 2025 – How to check online 

ABBOTTABAD – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Abbottabad is all set to declare the intermediate part 2 or class 12 results for first annual examinations 2025 tomorrow (August 30).

A result ceremony will be held at the office of the Abbottabad board at 10 am when position holders will be announced.

Later, complete results along with electronic detailed mark sheet (E-DMC) will be uploaded on the BISE Abbottabad website at 2 pm.

Check Abbottabad 12 Class Results Online

Students will be able to check their results online by visiting the official website of BISE Abbottabad (https://www.biseatd.edu.pk/). They will need to enter their roll number to get the detailed DMC.

Download E-DMC of Class 12 Results BISE Abbottabad

The students can download their E-DMC of class 12 results from official website of the Abbottabad board on August 30.

Check Inter Part 2 Results via SMS

Candidates can also check BISE Abbottabad results for class 12 via SMS. Following are the steps to get results through SMS:

Open SMS section on your mobile phone.

Type your Roll Number.

Send the SMS to 8583 to get results.

DMC Collection Update

The board said regular students can collect their Detailed Mark Sheets from their respective institutions from September 1.

However, the private students can visit their examination centres to collect the DMC.