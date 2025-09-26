Suzuki Every 0% markup installment plan with monthly as low as Rs27,500

LAHORE – Suzuki Every VX offers an impressive combination of reliability and flawless performance whether you navigate tight urban streets or embark on a long journey.

The Every is built while keeping the riders’ comfort in mind. Whether it’s hot, cold or any weather in between, the vehicle is equipped to ensure that every ride is as comfortable as possible. Travel in every keeps you cozy and relaxed, mile after mile.

It is equipped with R-Series 660 CC VVT (Variable Valve Timing) Engine, which enhanced engine performance is achieved by varying the time the engine valves stay open, which ensures better fuel consumption and minimal exhaust emissions.

This allows fuel to be burned more cleanly and efficiently, contributing to both superior engine performance and a reduced environmental impact, according to Pak Suzuki website.

Suzuki Every VX Price in September 2025

The price of Suzuki Every VX stands at Rs2,912,230 as of September 2025.

Suzuki Every VX Installment Plan September 2025

Pak Suzuki has joined hands with Faysal Bank and Dubai Islamic Bank to make the Every more accessible. Now the buyers can enjoy Suzuki Every VX for as low as 0 percent markup through this financing promotion.

The partner banks offers installment plan for up to two years with 0% markup. You can driver your Suzuki Every for monthly installment as low as Rs27,500, according to the company.